Sunday 6 June 2021 - 22:54

India to Ease Lockdown Rules

has the world's second largest number of coronavirus infections after the United States with total cases of 28.8 million, according to health ministry data. The country has suffered 346,759 deaths.

A second wave of the coronavirus that has largely battered the rural interiors of the country is yet to abate, but New Delhi and other cities are working towards allowing more businesses to operate and movement rules to be relaxed from Monday onwards.

The global death toll is 3,737,000 with 173,768,000 confirmed cases.
