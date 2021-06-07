0
Monday 7 June 2021 - 20:36

Hamas Reveals Footage, Audio Related To ‘Israeli’ Captives

Story Code : 936831
Hamas Reveals Footage, Audio Related To ‘Israeli’ Captives
In the recording an individual can be heard saying that he is in "the captivity of the Al-Qassam Brigades," and that he "dies every day," – a reference to Hamas’ armed wing.

Meanwhile, the Zionist security is investigating the matter, Walla news reported.

Hamas holds two Zionist settlers, both of whom entered Gaza of their own accord in 2014 and 2015.

The recording was released alongside an interview on Al Jazeera with the deputy of Hamas’ Military wing, Marwan Issa.

In the interview, a first since the ceasefire that followed the ‘Israeli’ war on Gaza last month, Issa spoke with his face blurred, while revealing details about the captivity of Gilad Shalit.

Shalit was held by Hamas for 5 years, from 2006-2011 after being captured in a cross-border tunnel raid. He was released as part of a prisoner exchange deal in return for 1,027 Palestinian prisoners.

Hamas is also holding the remains of Zionist soldiers St.-Sgt. Oron Shaul and Lt. Hadar Goldin, killed during so-called ‘Operation Protective Edge’ in 2014.
