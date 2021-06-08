0
Tuesday 8 June 2021 - 03:59

Blinken Reiterates US Commitment to Strengthen Iron Dome

Anthony Blinken on Monday reaffirmed the United States' commitment to strengthening the Iron Dome system for the Zionist regime.

Blinken said that Washington was committed to support Israel and meet Tel Aviv's needs to ensure its security and strengthen the Iron Dome system.

During the 12-day clashes between the resistance groups and the Zionist regime, more than 4,000 rockets and missiles were fired at occupied Palestinian lands under control of the Zionist regime while the Iron Dome failed to intercept and destroy the Palestinian resistance rockets, inflicting serious losses in terms of financial and human losses in Zionist cities and towns.
