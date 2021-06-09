0
Wednesday 9 June 2021 - 10:28

Tunisia Weighs Banning Normalization of Relations with Zionist Entity

Story Code : 937140
Tunisia Weighs Banning Normalization of Relations with Zionist Entity
The Committee on Rights, Freedoms and Foreign Relations in Tunisia’s Assembly of the Representatives of the People was due to take up the issue on Tuesday after a majority of the legislature’s political factions came together to demand the illegalization of extending diplomatic recognition to the Zionist entity amid the 11-day war in Gaza, according to The New Arab.

Tunis has played an interesting role in the struggle between ‘Israel’ and the Palestinians, having once hosted the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and also having limited relations with the occupation regime in the 1990s, before cancelling them after the Second Palestinian Intifada broke out in 2000.

Its strong sympathy with the Palestinian struggle was evident in the demonstrations last month as the Israeli occupation forces bombarded Gaza with airstrikes and artillery, destroying buildings and killing more than 250 people.

According to Africa News, thousands of Tunisians marched down Mohammed V Avenue in Tunis on May 19 demanding the criminalization of relations with ‘Israel’.

In 2020, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco announced normalization of ties with the Zionist entity.

When Morocco agreed to formalize their long-informal relations with ‘Israel’ in December in exchange for the US recognizing Rabat’s claims to rule the non-self-governing territory of Western Sahara, it sent shockwaves through the Maghreb. Algerian lawmakers pitched a bill that would have banned advocating normalization with Israel, with Algerian and Tunisian leaders denouncing the move.
Comment


Featured Stories
Documentary to Expose Zionists’ Intervention in Yemen
Documentary to Expose Zionists’ Intervention in Yemen
Tunisia Weighs Banning Normalization of Relations with Zionist Entity
Tunisia Weighs Banning Normalization of Relations with Zionist Entity
9 June 2021
Double Sin: Saudi Arabia Buying ’Israeli’ Cyber-espionage Technology to Hack Phones of Dissidents
Double Sin: Saudi Arabia Buying ’Israeli’ Cyber-espionage Technology to Hack Phones of Dissidents
9 June 2021
US Senate Approves More than $200Bln for Tech Competition with China
US Senate Approves More than $200Bln for Tech Competition with China
9 June 2021
Zarif to Biden, Blinken: Time to Change Course
Zarif to Biden, Blinken: Time to Change Course
8 June 2021
Knesset Vote for New “Israeli” Gov’t to Take Place on Sunday
Knesset Vote for New “Israeli” Gov’t to Take Place on Sunday
8 June 2021
Eritrea Blames America for Destabilizing Ethiopia’s Tigray
Eritrea Blames America for Destabilizing Ethiopia’s Tigray
8 June 2021
Blinken Reiterates US Commitment to Strengthen Iron Dome
Blinken Reiterates US Commitment to Strengthen Iron Dome
8 June 2021
Hezbollah Official Warns Israel of
Hezbollah Official Warns Israel of 'Fire of Hell' after Gantz's Threat
8 June 2021
UN Torture Expert Condemns Persecution of Julian Assange as Efforts to Free Journalist Ramp up
UN Torture Expert Condemns Persecution of Julian Assange as Efforts to Free Journalist Ramp up
8 June 2021
US Does Not Seek Conflict with Russia: Biden
US Does Not Seek Conflict with Russia: Biden
6 June 2021
Rocket Attack in Baghdad Targets US-Run Diplomatic Center
Rocket Attack in Baghdad Targets US-Run Diplomatic Center
6 June 2021
Several Injured in Two Blasts in Syria’s Aleppo
Several Injured in Two Blasts in Syria’s Aleppo
6 June 2021