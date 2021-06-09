‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Detain Dozens of Palestinians, Injure Three Others in the West Bank

Islam Times - The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces Wednesday overnight detained 18 Palestinians and injured three others across the occupied West Bank.

A sizable ‘Israeli’ infantry force raided Umm Safa village, northwest of Ramallah city, where they smashed the doors of and ransacked several houses before rounding up four villagers, including a 17-year-old high school student, as confirmed by head of the Umm Safa Village Council, Marwan Sabbah.Zionist troops also rounded up another Palestinian after breaking into and searching his house in Beitunia city, west of Ramallah.In the southern West Bank, the sources confirmed an ‘Israeli’ military raid in Tuqu town, east of Bethlehem, resulting in the detention of another.Another resident of the same town was detained on Tuesday evening after he appeared before the ‘Israeli’ intelligence at the Gush Etzion colonial settlement bloc, south of Bethlehem.Additionally, in al-Khalil district, Zionist military vehicles stormed al-Arroub refugee camp, north of the city, where the soldiers detained two others, including a 13-year-old teen, after ransacking the houses of their families.In the northern West Bank, several ‘Israeli’ army jeeps raided Tubas city, before the soldiers opened fire towards Palestinians who protested the raid, hitting three with live fire, one of which suffered critical injuries.The casualties were rushed to a hospital in the city for urgent treatment.