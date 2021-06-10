An Afghan Religious Scholar Assassinated in Herat Prov.

Islam Times - ‘Sayed Salahuddin’ one of Afghanistan’s religious scholars, was assassinated by unknown gunmen on Wednesday in Herat.

Police in Afghanistan’s Herat announced that Maulvi ‘Sayed Salahuddin’, one of the religious scholars of this city, was assassinated on Wednesday afternoon, AVA News reported.According to Afghan police, the incident took place by unidentified gunmen in the 7th District of Herat city.No individual or group has so far claimed responsibility for the incident.This is while that Abdul Ahad Valizadeh, spokesman of Herat Police Command in Afghanistan, recently announced that Maulvi Ghulam Mohammad Kababiani, Deputy Head of Ulema Council of Herat has been assassinated.As 9/11 is announced for the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, Western officials and think tanks, especially US, are trying to guarantee presence of US terrorist forces in Afghanistan by highlighting threats such as re-emergence of ISIL terrorist group and inciting violence in the country.