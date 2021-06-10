0
Thursday 10 June 2021 - 08:04

Military Plane Crashes near Myanmar's Mandalay, Killing 12: Fire Service

Story Code : 937296
Military Plane Crashes near Myanmar
The plane was flying from the capital Naypyidaw to the town of Pyin Oo Lwin and was coming in to land when it crashed about 300 meters from a steel plant, the military-owned Myawaddy television station reported.

The plane was carrying six military personnel and also monks who were due to attend a ceremony at a Buddhist monastery, other media reports said, Reuters reported.

There were no reports of casualties among people on the ground.

The pilot and one passenger survived and were taken to a military hospital, according to a resident and posting by a community group.

It was not immediately clear what had caused the crash.

Myanmar has long had a poor air safety record.

Photographs on social media showed a badly damaged fuselage lying its side.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since a military coup ousted the elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, with daily protests in towns and cities and fighting in borderlands between the military and ethnic minority militias.
Comment


Featured Stories
Documentary to Expose Zionists’ Intervention in Yemen
Documentary to Expose Zionists’ Intervention in Yemen
Tunisia Weighs Banning Normalization of Relations with Zionist Entity
Tunisia Weighs Banning Normalization of Relations with Zionist Entity
9 June 2021
Double Sin: Saudi Arabia Buying ’Israeli’ Cyber-espionage Technology to Hack Phones of Dissidents
Double Sin: Saudi Arabia Buying ’Israeli’ Cyber-espionage Technology to Hack Phones of Dissidents
9 June 2021
US Senate Approves More than $200Bln for Tech Competition with China
US Senate Approves More than $200Bln for Tech Competition with China
9 June 2021
Zarif to Biden, Blinken: Time to Change Course
Zarif to Biden, Blinken: Time to Change Course
8 June 2021
Knesset Vote for New “Israeli” Gov’t to Take Place on Sunday
Knesset Vote for New “Israeli” Gov’t to Take Place on Sunday
8 June 2021
Eritrea Blames America for Destabilizing Ethiopia’s Tigray
Eritrea Blames America for Destabilizing Ethiopia’s Tigray
8 June 2021
Blinken Reiterates US Commitment to Strengthen Iron Dome
Blinken Reiterates US Commitment to Strengthen Iron Dome
8 June 2021
Hezbollah Official Warns Israel of
Hezbollah Official Warns Israel of 'Fire of Hell' after Gantz's Threat
8 June 2021
UN Torture Expert Condemns Persecution of Julian Assange as Efforts to Free Journalist Ramp up
UN Torture Expert Condemns Persecution of Julian Assange as Efforts to Free Journalist Ramp up
8 June 2021
US Does Not Seek Conflict with Russia: Biden
US Does Not Seek Conflict with Russia: Biden
6 June 2021
Rocket Attack in Baghdad Targets US-Run Diplomatic Center
Rocket Attack in Baghdad Targets US-Run Diplomatic Center
6 June 2021
Several Injured in Two Blasts in Syria’s Aleppo
Several Injured in Two Blasts in Syria’s Aleppo
6 June 2021