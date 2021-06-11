Zionist Entity Calls on Egypt to Stop Entry of Construction Materials to Gaza

Islam Times - The Zionist entity has asked Egypt to prevent the entry into Gaza of cement and other construction materials, Kan reported Thursday.

The report described cement and such materials as so-called “dual-use” materials that “could be diverted by Palestinian armed groups for military purposes.”After 11 days of intense fighting last month between the Israeli occupation and Resistance factions in the Gaza Strip, the Zionist regime is seeking to “ensure that dual-use materials entering Palestinian territory are not used by Gazan groups to rearm.”Kan reported that since the end of the conflict, goods have passed through the Salah-a-Din gate of the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt without any surveillance, three days a week.Goods reported to have entered the Gaza Strip through the crossing include cement, construction materials and fuel.The report added that Israeli officials hope to meet with their Egyptian counterparts on the matter, having acknowledged that “without controls on goods entering Gaza, there is no way to prevent Hamas from rebuilding its military capabilities.”