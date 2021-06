Islam Times - A high-ranking Zionist officer warned that Naftali Bennett's government, which is expected to be formed at the beginning of the coming week, resembles a catastrophe to "Israel".

The officer told the “Israeli” 0404 news site, "Too many fighters are in a state of shock. There's a great fear in the military that whoever runs and assigns us is a supporter of 'terrorism'...”“That's absolute madness. The new left-wing government is a ‘national’ disaster,” he added.