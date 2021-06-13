0
Sunday 13 June 2021 - 23:36

Palestinian Resistance Calls for Day of Rage over ‘Flag March’

Story Code : 937924
As part of the protests, Hamas and other Palestinian groups called on Palestinian people to take part in protests at Al-Aqsa Mosque and to spread on streets of the Old City in Al-Quds.

The decision to reinstate the march on a different date was made last week at a meeting for the Israeli security cabinet.

This controversial decision was reached after Palestinian Resistance has warned against the possible violence that it could incite, as it previously did, leading to an 11-day aggression on Gaza.

A briefing by occupation police officials was scheduled for Sunday to again approve the march and its exact route, which is scheduled to pass through the Damascus Gate near the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, Israeli media reported.

A final decision may not be made until later in the week, Kan News reported.
