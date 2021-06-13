0
Sunday 13 June 2021 - 23:41

14 ISIL Suspects Nabbed in Istanbul

At least 14 suspects were detained in Istanbul over their suspected links to the ISIL terror group and conflict zones, a security source said Sunday.

Provincial counter-terrorism units on June 11 simultaneously raided 20 addresses in 13 districts of Istanbul and made the arrests, said the source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media, Yenisafak reported.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare ISIL a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

