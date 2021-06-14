0
Monday 14 June 2021 - 07:37

Hamas Reacts to Naftali Bennett's Election as New Israeli PM

Story Code : 937971
Hamas Reacts to Naftali Bennett
Ismail Rezvan said in this regard: "Whoever is the Prime Minister of Israel, we will adopt a comprehensive confrontation policy toward him in order to realize the vision of our nation for freedom."

The Hamas member added: "Naftali Bennett should know that the prisoner exchange case has nothing to do with any other case, including the lifting of the siege or the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip."

He stressed that if the new Israeli Prime Minister wanted to end the prisoner exchange case, he had to respond to the demands and conditions of the Palestinian resistance fully.

After much conflict, the Israeli Parliament finally voted in favor of the new cabinet led by Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid with 60 votes in favor and 59 against.

Bennett-Lapid's cabinet won a vote of confidence in Parliament on Sunday night, ending Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year presidency.

Yemina Leader Bennett will be Prime Minister until 2023, after which his party Leader Lapid will take over as prime minister.
Comment


Featured Stories
Bennett Sworn in as New Israeli PM, Ending Netanyahu’s Reign
Bennett Sworn in as New Israeli PM, Ending Netanyahu’s Reign
Venezuela Accuses US of Blocking Its Access to Covax Vaccines with Sanctions
Venezuela Accuses US of Blocking Its Access to Covax Vaccines with Sanctions
13 June 2021
Iraqi Anti-Terror Group Says ‘Fully Prepared’ to Liberate Israeli-Occupied Golan Heights
Iraqi Anti-Terror Group Says ‘Fully Prepared’ to Liberate Israeli-Occupied Golan Heights
13 June 2021
Syria: Rocket Attacks on Afrin Leaves 51 Killed, Injured
Syria: Rocket Attacks on Afrin Leaves 51 Killed, Injured
13 June 2021
US Charges Two Israelis in Insider Trader Scheme
US Charges Two Israelis in Insider Trader Scheme
13 June 2021
Algeria Elects Parliament amid Opposition Boycott
Algeria Elects Parliament amid Opposition Boycott
12 June 2021
Putin: Biden’s ‘Killer’ Comment is ‘Hollywood Macho Behavior’
Putin: Biden’s ‘Killer’ Comment is ‘Hollywood Macho Behavior’
12 June 2021
Russia: Terrorists Moving Arms, Stepping up Attacks in Idlib
Russia: Terrorists Moving Arms, Stepping up Attacks in Idlib
12 June 2021
Bibi’s Last Offer to Gantz: I’ll Resign now, You’ll Be PM for 3 Years
Bibi’s Last Offer to Gantz: I’ll Resign now, You’ll Be PM for 3 Years
12 June 2021
Ex-Mossad Chief Signals ‘Israeli’ Hands behind Attacks on Iran
Ex-Mossad Chief Signals ‘Israeli’ Hands behind Attacks on Iran
11 June 2021
China Urges US, Russian Nuclear Cuts, Progress in Iran Talks
China Urges US, Russian Nuclear Cuts, Progress in Iran Talks
11 June 2021
Hamas Chief Expected to Visit Iran: Report
Hamas Chief Expected to Visit Iran: Report
11 June 2021
Zionist Entity Calls on Egypt to Stop Entry of Construction Materials to Gaza
Zionist Entity Calls on Egypt to Stop Entry of Construction Materials to Gaza
11 June 2021