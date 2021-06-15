0
Tuesday 15 June 2021 - 01:29

50% of Yemen’s Facilities Out of Work Due to US-Saudi Siege: Health Ministry

Story Code : 938101
50% of Yemen’s Facilities Out of Work Due to US-Saudi Siege: Health Ministry
Health Ministry spokesman Najeeb al-Qubati confirmed that the continuous bombing during the years of aggression led to the total and partial destruction of 527 health facilities, and 50% of the facilities were out of work.

He explained that due to the siege a child dies every 5 minutes, more than 8000 women die annually, and more than 2.6 million children suffer from malnutrition.

Al-Qubati indicated that 1.5 million suffer from chronic diseases and 32,000 of them need to travel to receive treatment, noting that 5,000 patients with kidney failure need kidney transplants, and the closure of Sanaa airport threatens their lives.

He pointed out that over 3,000 children have congenital heart defects and need to travel for treatment, 500 cases of final liver failure require liver transplantation, and 2,000 cases require corneal transplantation. All of them were registered in the medical air bridge that was promised to travel.

The health official pointed out that there is a significant increase in oncology patients, as over 72,000 patients registered with the National Cancer Center, which lacks modern medicines and equipment to treat them.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Health explained that the siege resulted in the absence of 120 types of medicines for chronic diseases.

The siege caused a shortage of 50% of the medicines required for oncology patients, and also prevented the arrival of shipments of medicines and damaged many of them and increased their prices due to deliberate and arbitrary obstacles.
Related Stories
South Africa COVID-19 Cases Surpass Half a Million, Says Health Ministry
Islam Times - South Africa’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 have crossed half a million, the health ministry said on Saturday, while cases in Africa ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Putin: Russia Would Be Ready to Hand Over Cyber Criminals to US If Washington Reciprocates
Putin: Russia Would Be Ready to Hand Over Cyber Criminals to US If Washington Reciprocates
Saudi Arabia Bars Foreign Muslims from Hajj for 2nd Years
Saudi Arabia Bars Foreign Muslims from Hajj for 2nd Years
13 June 2021
New Destroyer, Minesweeper Join Iran’s Navy
New Destroyer, Minesweeper Join Iran’s Navy
14 June 2021
Bennett Sworn in as New Israeli PM, Ending Netanyahu’s Reign
Bennett Sworn in as New Israeli PM, Ending Netanyahu’s Reign
13 June 2021
Venezuela Accuses US of Blocking Its Access to Covax Vaccines with Sanctions
Venezuela Accuses US of Blocking Its Access to Covax Vaccines with Sanctions
13 June 2021
Iraqi Anti-Terror Group Says ‘Fully Prepared’ to Liberate Israeli-Occupied Golan Heights
Iraqi Anti-Terror Group Says ‘Fully Prepared’ to Liberate Israeli-Occupied Golan Heights
13 June 2021
Syria: Rocket Attacks on Afrin Leaves 51 Killed, Injured
Syria: Rocket Attacks on Afrin Leaves 51 Killed, Injured
13 June 2021
US Charges Two Israelis in Insider Trader Scheme
US Charges Two Israelis in Insider Trader Scheme
13 June 2021
Algeria Elects Parliament amid Opposition Boycott
Algeria Elects Parliament amid Opposition Boycott
12 June 2021
Putin: Biden’s ‘Killer’ Comment is ‘Hollywood Macho Behavior’
Putin: Biden’s ‘Killer’ Comment is ‘Hollywood Macho Behavior’
12 June 2021
Russia: Terrorists Moving Arms, Stepping up Attacks in Idlib
Russia: Terrorists Moving Arms, Stepping up Attacks in Idlib
12 June 2021
Bibi’s Last Offer to Gantz: I’ll Resign now, You’ll Be PM for 3 Years
Bibi’s Last Offer to Gantz: I’ll Resign now, You’ll Be PM for 3 Years
12 June 2021
Ex-Mossad Chief Signals ‘Israeli’ Hands behind Attacks on Iran
Ex-Mossad Chief Signals ‘Israeli’ Hands behind Attacks on Iran
11 June 2021