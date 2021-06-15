Saudi Coalition Fighter Jets Target Marib and Al-Jawf in Yemen

Islam Times - The Saudi coalition fighter jets bombed residential areas in Yemen's Marib and Al-Jawf provinces on Monday night.

Yemen's Al-Masirah news network reported that the Saudi coalition fighter jets targeted the Sirwah District 18 times and the Madghala district twice in the central Yemeni province of Ma'rib.Al-Hazm in Al-Jawf province, northern Yemen, was twice attacked by the Saudi coalition fighter jets.No casualties or damage have been reported so far.The Saudi coalition has repeatedly bombed residential areas in various Yemeni provinces in recent days.Saudi Arabia, with the support of the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and several other countries, invaded Yemen in March 2015. The outbreak of war by Saudi Arabia and its allies in Yemen has so far killed tens of thousands and displaced millions of Yemenis.The Saudi military aggression has also left the impoverished country of Yemen severely short of food and medicine.The Saudi regime and its allies have so far failed to achieve their goals in the war against Yemenis.