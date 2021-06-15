0
Tuesday 15 June 2021 - 22:20

Only Hundreds of Zionists Participate in “Flag March”, Israeli Enemy Anticipates Missile Fire from Gaza

Story Code : 938275
Only Hundreds of Zionists Participate in “Flag March”, Israeli Enemy Anticipates Missile Fire from Gaza
The reported noted that the Palestinian youths gathered inside and outside Al-Aqsa Mosque and clashed with the Zionist forces which cordoned off the Damascus Gate area in order to secure the march.

Meanwhile, the Zionist occupation army prepared the anti-missile systems in anticipation of a rocketry fire from Gaza in response to the march and media outlets reported 21 fires in Gaza enclave caused by incendiary balloons which had been launched from the Strip.
Related Stories
Palestinian Resistance Calls for Day of Rage over ‘Flag March’
Islam Times - Palestinian national and Islamic factions have called for a day of rage in the West Bank, Gaza and Al-Quds in protest of the so-called ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Two US Logistics Convoys Targeted in Baghdad
Two US Logistics Convoys Targeted in Baghdad
Saudi Coalition Fighter Jets Target Marib and Al-Jawf in Yemen
Saudi Coalition Fighter Jets Target Marib and Al-Jawf in Yemen
15 June 2021
Ex-Biden Adviser Roasted After Saying Americans Should’ve ‘Sacrificed More’ During Pandemic
Ex-Biden Adviser Roasted After Saying Americans Should’ve ‘Sacrificed More’ During Pandemic
15 June 2021
Putin: Russia Would Be Ready to Hand Over Cyber Criminals to US If Washington Reciprocates
Putin: Russia Would Be Ready to Hand Over Cyber Criminals to US If Washington Reciprocates
14 June 2021
Saudi Arabia Bars Foreign Muslims from Hajj for 2nd Years
Saudi Arabia Bars Foreign Muslims from Hajj for 2nd Years
13 June 2021
New Destroyer, Minesweeper Join Iran’s Navy
New Destroyer, Minesweeper Join Iran’s Navy
14 June 2021
Bennett Sworn in as New Israeli PM, Ending Netanyahu’s Reign
Bennett Sworn in as New Israeli PM, Ending Netanyahu’s Reign
13 June 2021
Venezuela Accuses US of Blocking Its Access to Covax Vaccines with Sanctions
Venezuela Accuses US of Blocking Its Access to Covax Vaccines with Sanctions
13 June 2021
Iraqi Anti-Terror Group Says ‘Fully Prepared’ to Liberate Israeli-Occupied Golan Heights
Iraqi Anti-Terror Group Says ‘Fully Prepared’ to Liberate Israeli-Occupied Golan Heights
13 June 2021
Syria: Rocket Attacks on Afrin Leaves 51 Killed, Injured
Syria: Rocket Attacks on Afrin Leaves 51 Killed, Injured
13 June 2021
US Charges Two Israelis in Insider Trader Scheme
US Charges Two Israelis in Insider Trader Scheme
13 June 2021
Algeria Elects Parliament amid Opposition Boycott
Algeria Elects Parliament amid Opposition Boycott
12 June 2021
Putin: Biden’s ‘Killer’ Comment is ‘Hollywood Macho Behavior’
Putin: Biden’s ‘Killer’ Comment is ‘Hollywood Macho Behavior’
12 June 2021