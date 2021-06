Islam Times - Head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council Sayyed Hashem Safieddine warned the various Lebanese parties against underestimating the effects of the Lebanese state collapse, calling for speeding up the political solution in order to shun any further deterioration.

If the state collapses, all the Lebanese will pay the price, Sayyed Safieddine maintained.Sayyed Safieddine noted that, during the previous crises in Lebanon, many foreign factors used to intervene in order to help the Lebanese overcome their ordeal, adding that, however, Lebanon is nowadays abandoned by most of the external powers.