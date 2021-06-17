ISIS Blows Up Iran-Iraq High Voltage Electricity Transmission Line in Diyala

Islam Times - ISIS terrorist group blew up a power transmission line from Iran to Iraq in Diyala province.

According to a local Iraqi Al-Ma'louma website, the blast led to a power cut from Iran, Mohammad al-Azzawi, a senior member of a regional PMU (Popular Mobilization Units) said.Diyala police said that the blast had severely damaged two towers and cut off electricity to a third Diyala province.The line was one of the four transmission lines from Iran to Iraq, which transfers 400 MW out of 1,200 MW of electricity to Iraq.It is not for the first time that ISIS had been targeted for electricity transmission towers.Last year an ISIS attack on electricity pylons in an area south of Baghdad caused several explosions and power cuts.Months before the attack, several electric power transmission towers in the Bahbahani area, north of the Babil governorate, were attacked and sabotaged by ISIS terrorist group in 2020, according to the Iraqi military.High voltage power lines in remote areas such as the eastern province of Diyala and the northern provinces of Kirkuk and Salahuddin have been blown up, causing massive power outages, according to security forces.