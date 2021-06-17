0
Thursday 17 June 2021 - 22:23

Syrian-Iraqi Talks to Boost Industrial and Trade Cooperation

Story Code : 938628
Syrian-Iraqi Talks to Boost Industrial and Trade Cooperation
Participants in the meeting that was held at Damascus Chamber of Industry discussed the next strategic steps to build real partnerships that serve the industrial sector between the two countries, in addition to issues of trade exchange and sharing the industrial expertise.

Members of Iraqi delegation proposed investment opportunities at the Iraqi industrial sector in light of the presence of about 40,000 suspended or partially destroyed industrial facilities in need of rehabilitation and re-operation with the availability of labor and raw materials, in addition to thousands of opportunities to establish new factories in partnership with the public and private sectors.

Minister of Industry Sabbagh said in a press statement that today’s meeting was held to discuss prospects for joint cooperation between two countries and to develop the industrial sector in the interest of Syria and Iraq.

In a similar statement, the Iraqi Minister pointed out to the efforts exerted by the two countries to reach an agreement in the trade and industrial sectors.
Related Stories
Syrian Air Defenses Light Up Sky in Response to Israeli Aggression
Islam Times - Syria's air defenses have been activated in response to Israeli missiles launched from Lebanese airspace, according to state news ...
Comment


Featured Stories
ISIS Blows Up Iran-Iraq High Voltage Electricity Transmission Line in Diyala
ISIS Blows Up Iran-Iraq High Voltage Electricity Transmission Line in Diyala
Terrorists Plan to Stage False Flag Chemical Attack in Syria’s Idlib: Russia
Terrorists Plan to Stage False Flag Chemical Attack in Syria’s Idlib: Russia
16 June 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei: Heavy Turnout in Presidential Elections Protects Iran from Foreign Schemes
Ayatollah Khamenei: Heavy Turnout in Presidential Elections Protects Iran from Foreign Schemes
16 June 2021
US Practices Bombing S-400 Batteries in ‘African Lion’ Drill
US Practices Bombing S-400 Batteries in ‘African Lion’ Drill
16 June 2021
Iraqi Resistance Group: Military Option to Remain on Table until US Forces Leave Country
Iraqi Resistance Group: Military Option to Remain on Table until US Forces Leave Country
16 June 2021
Senior Military Commander: Our Air Defenses Fully Protect Iran’s Entire Airspace
Senior Military Commander: Our Air Defenses Fully Protect Iran’s Entire Airspace
16 June 2021
‘Israel’ Breaks Ceasefire, Launches Fresh Airstrikes on Gaza
‘Israel’ Breaks Ceasefire, Launches Fresh Airstrikes on Gaza
16 June 2021
Only Hundreds of Zionists Participate in “Flag March”, Israeli Enemy Anticipates Missile Fire from Gaza
Only Hundreds of Zionists Participate in “Flag March”, Israeli Enemy Anticipates Missile Fire from Gaza
15 June 2021
Bloodthirsty Saudi Regime Executes Arbitrarily Arrested Mustafa Al-Darwish
Bloodthirsty Saudi Regime Executes Arbitrarily Arrested Mustafa Al-Darwish
15 June 2021
Two US Logistics Convoys Targeted in Baghdad
Two US Logistics Convoys Targeted in Baghdad
15 June 2021
Saudi Coalition Fighter Jets Target Marib and Al-Jawf in Yemen
Saudi Coalition Fighter Jets Target Marib and Al-Jawf in Yemen
15 June 2021
Ex-Biden Adviser Roasted After Saying Americans Should’ve ‘Sacrificed More’ During Pandemic
Ex-Biden Adviser Roasted After Saying Americans Should’ve ‘Sacrificed More’ During Pandemic
15 June 2021
Putin: Russia Would Be Ready to Hand Over Cyber Criminals to US If Washington Reciprocates
Putin: Russia Would Be Ready to Hand Over Cyber Criminals to US If Washington Reciprocates
14 June 2021