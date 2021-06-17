0
Thursday 17 June 2021 - 23:45

Zionist Forces Raid West Bank, Arrest 11 Palestinians

Story Code : 938637
Zionist Forces Raid West Bank, Arrest 11 Palestinians
The series of hostile actions of the Zionists against Palestinian citizens in the occupied territories continues. Zionist forces attacked various parts of the West Bank on Thursday, Palestine Al-Youm reported.

According to the report, a fierce clash broke out between Palestinians and civilians following a large-scale Zionist offensive in the city of Nablus. The news media reported that the Zionists have used war bullets against Palestinians.

According to eyewitnesses, Zionist forces detained 11 Palestinians without any charges during the raid on the West Bank. Meanwhile, a Palestinian woman was shot dead by Zionist forces in the occupied lands and territories yesterday.

The hostile actions of Zionists continue while Palestinian resistance groups have previously issued a statement warning of the provocative actions of the Zionist regime.

"We warn the Zionist enemy that our hand is still on the trigger," the group said in a statement.
Related Stories
‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Arrest 11 Palestinians In the Occupied West Bank
Islam Times - The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces on Tuesday arrested 11 Palestinians including a boy in the West Bank.
Comment


Featured Stories
ISIS Blows Up Iran-Iraq High Voltage Electricity Transmission Line in Diyala
ISIS Blows Up Iran-Iraq High Voltage Electricity Transmission Line in Diyala
Terrorists Plan to Stage False Flag Chemical Attack in Syria’s Idlib: Russia
Terrorists Plan to Stage False Flag Chemical Attack in Syria’s Idlib: Russia
16 June 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei: Heavy Turnout in Presidential Elections Protects Iran from Foreign Schemes
Ayatollah Khamenei: Heavy Turnout in Presidential Elections Protects Iran from Foreign Schemes
16 June 2021
US Practices Bombing S-400 Batteries in ‘African Lion’ Drill
US Practices Bombing S-400 Batteries in ‘African Lion’ Drill
16 June 2021
Iraqi Resistance Group: Military Option to Remain on Table until US Forces Leave Country
Iraqi Resistance Group: Military Option to Remain on Table until US Forces Leave Country
16 June 2021
Senior Military Commander: Our Air Defenses Fully Protect Iran’s Entire Airspace
Senior Military Commander: Our Air Defenses Fully Protect Iran’s Entire Airspace
16 June 2021
‘Israel’ Breaks Ceasefire, Launches Fresh Airstrikes on Gaza
‘Israel’ Breaks Ceasefire, Launches Fresh Airstrikes on Gaza
16 June 2021
Only Hundreds of Zionists Participate in “Flag March”, Israeli Enemy Anticipates Missile Fire from Gaza
Only Hundreds of Zionists Participate in “Flag March”, Israeli Enemy Anticipates Missile Fire from Gaza
15 June 2021
Bloodthirsty Saudi Regime Executes Arbitrarily Arrested Mustafa Al-Darwish
Bloodthirsty Saudi Regime Executes Arbitrarily Arrested Mustafa Al-Darwish
15 June 2021
Two US Logistics Convoys Targeted in Baghdad
Two US Logistics Convoys Targeted in Baghdad
15 June 2021
Saudi Coalition Fighter Jets Target Marib and Al-Jawf in Yemen
Saudi Coalition Fighter Jets Target Marib and Al-Jawf in Yemen
15 June 2021
Ex-Biden Adviser Roasted After Saying Americans Should’ve ‘Sacrificed More’ During Pandemic
Ex-Biden Adviser Roasted After Saying Americans Should’ve ‘Sacrificed More’ During Pandemic
15 June 2021
Putin: Russia Would Be Ready to Hand Over Cyber Criminals to US If Washington Reciprocates
Putin: Russia Would Be Ready to Hand Over Cyber Criminals to US If Washington Reciprocates
14 June 2021