Rouhani Urges Massive Turnout of Iranians in Friday Presidential Elections

Islam Times - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday called for high turnout of the Iranian nation in the Friday presidential election, and termed the upcoming event as very important for Iran and the world.

"In order for a president to be able to strongly deal with the domestic and international problems, the vote of people and their presence would be of decisve impact," President Rouhani said.He pointed out that the people's presence is of paramount importance, and said that people have to carry out their duty and go to the polling stations to cast their votes."Enemies and ill-wishers around the world want the election queues to be empty," Rouhani said while urging the people to dash the enemies' hopes.In relevant remarks on Wednesday, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei blasted the Western media and enemies for their efforts aimed at undermining and weakening Iran, and stressed that people's participation in the presidential elections on Friday will secure the country against foreign plots.The Supreme Leader's remarks came in televised speech on Wednesday before the 2021 presidential and city council elections in Iran.Ayatollah Khamenei underlined in his speech that the destiny of the country depends on people's votes in elections."All the satanic powers and power centers that have opposed Iran's Islamic Revolution over the past decades have sought to tarnish people's minds and have sought to interfere in Iran’s elections," the Supreme Leader said.Ayatollah Khamenei, however, pointed out that all the lections have taken place on time and there has not been a single day of delay in holding elections.The Supreme Leader strongly blasted the western media for trying to question the upcoming elections in Iran."The people's participation will give more prestige to the Islamic Republic establishment," he added.Ayatollah Khamenei underlined that the most important point is that elections show that the Islamic Republic enjoys support of the people and there is no power superior to people’s power.The Supreme Leader pointed out that the people's participation will disappoint enemies once again, and said, "An action that disappoints enemies is considered a good deed.""The people's participation in election strengthens country in international arena. If we have less participation in election, there will be more pressures by enemies," he underlined.Ayatollah Khamenei, meantime, pointed to the Iranian nation's achievements despite being under sanctions, and said that the young Iranian scientists have managed to develop and produce vaccines despite difficulties imposed on the country.The Supreme Leader also pointed to the London-based Persian language TV channels which are financed by some Arab rulers, and said that “the irony is some countries that are ruled by tribes in the middle of the 21st century and they have had no experience of elections at all while their people do not distinguish ballot boxes from fruit boxes, they have established media to target Iran's elections".Iran will simultaneously hold the 13th presidential election and the 6th City and Village Councils Elections on June 18.The election in which voters will pick a president for a four-year term will be held as the country is still grappling with the COVID-19 outbreak.As stipulated in the Constitution, the President is elected for a four-year term by direct vote, and is allowed only two successive terms, although he can run for a third nonconsecutive term.To run for president, a candidate must satisfy six key qualifications outlined in the Constitution, namely being an Iranian national and of Iranian origin, having “administrative capacity and resourcefulness” besides a good past record and the qualities of trustworthiness and piety. The President must also have a firm belief in the fundamental principles of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Islam, the official religion of the country.Hopefuls need the approval of the Constitutional Council — a panel of six theologians and six legal experts — for running in presidential elections.Presidents are elected with a majority of the vote. If no candidate manages to secure the threshold in the first round, a run-off is held between the two candidates that have received the most votes in the first round.Under Article 113 of the Iranian Constitution, the President acts as the country’s chief executive and is responsible for implementing the law of the land “except in matters directly concerned with the office of the Leadership.”Within the limits of his powers and duties, the President is responsible before “the people, the Leader, and the Islamic Consultative Assembly,” as the Iranian Parliament (Majlis) is formally called.The President appoints ministers, subject to the approval of the Parliament.The chief executive has the authority to sign agreements with other governments as well as those pertaining to international organizations, after securing parliamentary approval.Ambassadors to other countries are also appointed upon the recommendation of the Foreign Minister and approval of the President, who also receives the credentials presented by the ambassadors of foreign countries.The President is tasked with administering national planning, the budget, and state employment affairs.In addition, he heads the Supreme National Security Council, which protects and supports national interests, the Islamic Revolution, and the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.Meanwhile, the President serves as the chairman of Iran’s Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution, a body set up after the 1979 Revolution to ensure the country’s education and culture remain Islamic and will not be influenced by other cultures and ideologies.