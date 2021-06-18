0
Friday 18 June 2021 - 07:49

Africa Struggling with The Pandemic as Third Wave Hits Hard

Story Code : 938680
Africa Struggling with The Pandemic as Third Wave Hits Hard
"Africa is in the midst of a full-blown third wave. The sobering trajectory of surging cases should rouse everyone into urgent action," WHO's regional director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, told an online news conference.

According to WHO data, the number of new Covid-19 cases in Africa rose to over 116,500 in the week ending June 13, up from nearly 91,000 the previous week.

Cases rose by more than 20 percent in 22 African countries in the week to June 13, with the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Namibia and Uganda reporting their highest number of new weekly cases since the pandemic began.

The continent has previously been hit less hard by the pandemic than most other regions, recording 135,885 deaths from 5,107,939 cases so far.

But the more-transmissible Delta variant, which was first detected in India, has been reported in 14 African countries and the Alpha and Beta variants — first detected in Britain and South Africa respectively — have been found in over 25 African countries. 

"The rise in cases and deaths is an urgent wake-up call for those countries lagging behind" in their vaccination programs, Moeti said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Casts His Vote for Iran’s Presidential Election: Every Single Vote Is Definitely Important
Ayatollah Khamenei Casts His Vote for Iran’s Presidential Election: Every Single Vote Is Definitely Important
Netanyahu Ordered Papers Shredded Before Leaving Office: Report
Netanyahu Ordered Papers Shredded Before Leaving Office: Report
18 June 2021
South Africa Under Fire for Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE Amid Crimes in Yemen
South Africa Under Fire for Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE Amid Crimes in Yemen
17 June 2021
ISIS Blows Up Iran-Iraq High Voltage Electricity Transmission Line in Diyala
ISIS Blows Up Iran-Iraq High Voltage Electricity Transmission Line in Diyala
17 June 2021
Terrorists Plan to Stage False Flag Chemical Attack in Syria’s Idlib: Russia
Terrorists Plan to Stage False Flag Chemical Attack in Syria’s Idlib: Russia
16 June 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei: Heavy Turnout in Presidential Elections Protects Iran from Foreign Schemes
Ayatollah Khamenei: Heavy Turnout in Presidential Elections Protects Iran from Foreign Schemes
16 June 2021
US Practices Bombing S-400 Batteries in ‘African Lion’ Drill
US Practices Bombing S-400 Batteries in ‘African Lion’ Drill
16 June 2021
Iraqi Resistance Group: Military Option to Remain on Table until US Forces Leave Country
Iraqi Resistance Group: Military Option to Remain on Table until US Forces Leave Country
16 June 2021
Senior Military Commander: Our Air Defenses Fully Protect Iran’s Entire Airspace
Senior Military Commander: Our Air Defenses Fully Protect Iran’s Entire Airspace
16 June 2021
‘Israel’ Breaks Ceasefire, Launches Fresh Airstrikes on Gaza
‘Israel’ Breaks Ceasefire, Launches Fresh Airstrikes on Gaza
16 June 2021
Only Hundreds of Zionists Participate in “Flag March”, Israeli Enemy Anticipates Missile Fire from Gaza
Only Hundreds of Zionists Participate in “Flag March”, Israeli Enemy Anticipates Missile Fire from Gaza
15 June 2021
Bloodthirsty Saudi Regime Executes Arbitrarily Arrested Mustafa Al-Darwish
Bloodthirsty Saudi Regime Executes Arbitrarily Arrested Mustafa Al-Darwish
15 June 2021
Two US Logistics Convoys Targeted in Baghdad
Two US Logistics Convoys Targeted in Baghdad
15 June 2021