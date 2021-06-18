‘Israeli’ Military Breaks Gaza Ceasefire Yet Another Time

Islam Times - The Zionist occupation regime attacked the Gaza Strip for a second time in as many days in outright violation of a fragile ceasefire that it had desperately begged for during its latest war on the Palestinian enclave.

On Thursday night, the occupation regime’s warplanes hit at least five locations across the coastal territory, claiming they are targets that belong to the Palestinian resistance movement of Hamas, Palestinian media outlets said.The Zionist military, meanwhile, alleged, “The attack was carried out in response to the continued launching of incendiary balloons at” the occupied territories.The regime regularly claims being targeted by balloons mounted with incendiary devices from the direction of Gaza. ‘Israeli’ TV channels also routinely broadcast footage of blazes billowing out across the occupied lands that border Gaza.In an apparent bid at an uncalled-for hype, the ‘Israeli’ military said rocket sirens had also been set off in the “Kfar Aza community” near Gaza’s border.