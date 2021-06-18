Ayatollah Khamenei Casts His Vote for Iran’s Presidential Election: Every Single Vote Is Definitely Important

Islam Times - Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei cast his vote in the 13th Presidential Election as well as the 6th city council election.

Imam Khamenei cast his vote in the ballot box in the early hours of the election on Friday morning at the Hosseiniyah of Imam Khomeini [RA].In short remarks after casting his vote, Imam Khamenei said that election day is the day of the Iranian nation, today they determine the destiny of the country for upcoming years: “Anything the Iranian nation does today will build their future and determine their destiny for years to come.”"The reason behind repeatedly inviting the Iranian people to participate in the election is that, in the first place, this presence is of benefit to them, and secondly, it brings great international advantages to the Islamic Republic of Iran," he added.Imam Khamenei also called on the Iranian nation to participate in the election as early as possible.His Eminence also expressed his gratitude to the reporters who are busy with their job in the voting process and recommended the masses to participate in the election with due care, recognition and consideration.“We hope that with the blessings of Imam Reza today will be a day of celebration for the Iranian nation. And this will happen, by God's grace. The nation will benefit from this election, God willing,” Imam Khamenei added.His Eminence went on to explain that “No one should say their one vote isn't effective. Every single vote is definitely important. I believe that you should participate with a pure, divine intention.”We repeatedly invite people to participate in the elections, Imam Khamenei said, adding that “the result of their presence primarily affects the people themselves. Of course, the people's turnout will also help to gain major advantages for the country in the international arena.”Election officially began at 7 a.m. across Iran with more than 59 million eligible to cast vote in the 2021 presidential election. After the withdrawal of 3 presidential candidates [Mohsen Mehralizadeh, Saeed Jalili, and Alireza Zakani] from elections on Wednesday, Mohsen Rezaei Mir-Ghaed, Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, Abdolnaser Hemmati, and Seyyed Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi are the four candidates for Iran 2021 Presidential Election.