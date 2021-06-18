‘Israeli’ Military Chief of Staff to Meet with Top US Officials in First Such Trip of New Gov’t Era

Islam Times - The Zionist entity’s army chief will head this weekend to the United States for top-level talks, the first senior official to do so since the establishment of the entity’s new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's government.

The Zionist military’s chief Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi is due to leave Tel Aviv on Saturday for a six-day visit.The trip was initially scheduled for a month ago, yet postponed after the Zionist entity’s 11-day war on Gaza, and the Palestinian resistance’s retaliation with heavy barrages of missiles and rockets.Meanwhile, the ‘Israeli’ regime still fears Palestinians’ launching incendiary balloons for a third day running on Thursday.Kochavi will visit the US military's Central Command [CENTCOM] in Florida, with items on the agenda to include Gaza resistance, the existential threat posed by Iran's nuclear program, as well as Hezbollah.