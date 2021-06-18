0
Friday 18 June 2021 - 10:05

North Korea’s Kim Says Pyongyang Ready for Dialogue, Confrontation With US

Story Code : 938705
In his remarks, Kim stressed that preparation for confrontation is especially important "in order to protect the dignity of our state" and guarantee a "peaceful environment."

Kim also outlined a strategy of relations with Washington, noting the "policy tendency of the newly emerged US administration," according to KCNA.

He then called "for sharply and promptly reacting to and coping with the fast-changing situation and concentrating efforts on taking stable control of the situation on the Korean peninsula.”

In early June, Kim appeared in public for the first time after almost a month - an absence that triggered another round of speculation regarding his health and political status.

His comments in regard to relations with the United States come after Pyongyang earlier accused Washington of "hostile policy." US President Joe Biden outlined that he would not meet Kim unless there is a denuclearization pledge from the North Korean leader.

Meanwhile, the White House said it will use "a calibrated practical approach" with regard to its relations with North Korea.
