0
Friday 18 June 2021 - 10:09

Israeli, US FMs Discuss Iran, Palestine over Phone

Story Code : 938708
Israeli, US FMs Discuss Iran, Palestine over Phone
Emphasizing the principle of least astonishment (POLA), aka the principle of least surprise, Lapid and Blinken conferred on Iran, Palestine and agreements of compromise.

This is for the second time this week that the Israeli regime's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid held a telephone conversation with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

According to the Zionist regime's media reports, Lapid stressed the need to follow a "principle of least surprise" policy in which the two sides informed each other of important actions they are about to take.

Blinken and Lapid spoke by telephone about the continuation of US talks with the new Israeli cabinet on the opportunities and challenges facing Israel and the region, the State Department news website said in a statement.

The statement is read, “US Secretary of State (Blinken) discussed the United States' commitment to Israeli security, the importance of bilateral relations and the need to strengthen Palestinian-Israeli relations in a practical manner.”

The two sides also talked about opportunities in the region to deepen normalization efforts as well as security issues in the region, including in Iran.
Related Stories
Israeli Regime Forces Attack al-Quds Sit-in Held to Protest Forcible Eviction of Palestinian Families
Islam Times - Israeli regime police forces have attacked a sit-in held by Palestinians in al-Quds aimed ...
Comment


Featured Stories
North Korea’s Kim Says Pyongyang Ready for Dialogue, Confrontation With US
North Korea’s Kim Says Pyongyang Ready for Dialogue, Confrontation With US
Ayatollah Khamenei Casts His Vote for Iran’s Presidential Election: Every Single Vote Is Definitely Important
Ayatollah Khamenei Casts His Vote for Iran’s Presidential Election: Every Single Vote Is Definitely Important
18 June 2021
Netanyahu Ordered Papers Shredded Before Leaving Office: Report
Netanyahu Ordered Papers Shredded Before Leaving Office: Report
18 June 2021
South Africa Under Fire for Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE Amid Crimes in Yemen
South Africa Under Fire for Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE Amid Crimes in Yemen
17 June 2021
ISIS Blows Up Iran-Iraq High Voltage Electricity Transmission Line in Diyala
ISIS Blows Up Iran-Iraq High Voltage Electricity Transmission Line in Diyala
17 June 2021
Terrorists Plan to Stage False Flag Chemical Attack in Syria’s Idlib: Russia
Terrorists Plan to Stage False Flag Chemical Attack in Syria’s Idlib: Russia
16 June 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei: Heavy Turnout in Presidential Elections Protects Iran from Foreign Schemes
Ayatollah Khamenei: Heavy Turnout in Presidential Elections Protects Iran from Foreign Schemes
16 June 2021
US Practices Bombing S-400 Batteries in ‘African Lion’ Drill
US Practices Bombing S-400 Batteries in ‘African Lion’ Drill
16 June 2021
Iraqi Resistance Group: Military Option to Remain on Table until US Forces Leave Country
Iraqi Resistance Group: Military Option to Remain on Table until US Forces Leave Country
16 June 2021
Senior Military Commander: Our Air Defenses Fully Protect Iran’s Entire Airspace
Senior Military Commander: Our Air Defenses Fully Protect Iran’s Entire Airspace
16 June 2021
‘Israel’ Breaks Ceasefire, Launches Fresh Airstrikes on Gaza
‘Israel’ Breaks Ceasefire, Launches Fresh Airstrikes on Gaza
16 June 2021
Only Hundreds of Zionists Participate in “Flag March”, Israeli Enemy Anticipates Missile Fire from Gaza
Only Hundreds of Zionists Participate in “Flag March”, Israeli Enemy Anticipates Missile Fire from Gaza
15 June 2021
Bloodthirsty Saudi Regime Executes Arbitrarily Arrested Mustafa Al-Darwish
Bloodthirsty Saudi Regime Executes Arbitrarily Arrested Mustafa Al-Darwish
15 June 2021