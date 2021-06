Islam Times - Thirty-five members of the Taliban group have been killed in a recent Afghan army operation in the east of the country.

The governor of Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan announced on Friday evening that 35 Taliban members had been killed in an airstrike by the army.A number of other Taliban members were also wounded in the airstrikes.In the past few days, the Taliban have intensified their attacks in various parts of Afghanistan, and the Afghan army is also fighting back the Taliban.