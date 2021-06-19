0
Saturday 19 June 2021 - 23:55

Trump Reacts to Biden’s ’Cheat Sheets’ at Presser: No Wonder We’re Going to Hell!

Attaching a screenshot of a video, where the flashcards can be seen reading "DOJ talking points", Trump rolled out his brief statement.

"Can anybody believe this? No wonder our Country is going to hell!", he posted to Telegram.

The video that revealed Biden's flashcards saying that Trump "abused power", "Now we have to clean it up" and "Trump DOJ out of control" was shown by OAN earlier on Friday.

Conservative figures immediately blasted Biden - not only for using flashcards at pressers, but for criticizing Trump's policies and how he allegedly "needs a flash card to remind him that he thinks everything is a Trump fault."
