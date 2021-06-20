0
Sunday 20 June 2021 - 09:19

Suspicious US Movements on Iraqi-Syrian Border

Story Code : 939067
A well-informed Iraqi security source reported suspicious movements by US forces on the country's border with Syria over the past two days.

In an interview with Al-Maalomah, the source said that US forces had been conducting reconnaissance patrols in villages on the Iraqi-Syrian border for the past two days.

US military vehicles have been patrolling on the Iraqi-Syrian border for the past two days, said the source. 

Earlier, a well-informed local source reported that US forces were moving rare trees between Iraq and Syria.

Meanwhile, a security source in Al-Anbar province announced yesterday the arrival of American convoys carrying military equipment at the Ain al-Asad base in western Al-Anbar province, announcing that these convoys were moving from Basra province to Al-Anbar.

According to the source, the convoys were moved with the support of US security companies and drones, and US forces are strengthening their presence at the Ain al-Asad base for unknown reasons.
