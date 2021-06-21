0
Monday 21 June 2021 - 00:59

Rocket Fire Targets Ain al-Assad Air Base Hosting US Troops in Iraq

Iraqi security sources reported a rocket attack on the Ain al-Assad base in the country's west.

A source in al-Anbar said that a rocket, of unknown type, landed in the vicinity of the airbase. 

Following the attack, American planes flew over the base.

Two rockets are said to have been fired at Ain al-Assad from the al-Baghdadi area of Anbar province.

According to the source, the attack did not result in casualties, and explosives experts arrived at the scene to identify the rocket used in the attack. 

"The launching was executed from the top of a pick-up truck. The security forces identified the culprit truck by cameras," the source said.

A security source in Al-Anbar province announced yesterday the arrival of American convoys carrying military equipment at the Ain al-Asad base in western Al-Anbar province, saying that these convoys were moving from Basra province to Al-Anbar.

According to the source, the convoys were moved with the support of US security companies and drones, and US forces are strengthening their presence at the Ain al-Asad base for unknown reasons.

On 8 January 2020, in a military operation code-named Operation Martyr Soleimani, Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) launched over a dozen ballistic missiles in a pre-dawn attack after Lt Gen Soleimani martyrdom, targeting at least two bases where US military and coalition forces are stationed in Iraq the main base was Ain al-Assad in response to the assassination of Lt Gen Soleimani by a United States drone strike.
