0
Monday 21 June 2021 - 01:04

US Threatens Russian Contractors of Nord Stream 2 Project

Story Code : 939161
US Threatens Russian Contractors of Nord Stream 2 Project
Jake Sullivan also said that Washington is preparing several more sanction packages against Russia in connection with the case of Alexei Navalny, the leader of the opposition.

The arrest of Alexei Navalny, the leader of the Russian opposition in Moscow, has become a new arena for the US government's anti-Russian campaign.

The United States strongly supports Alexei Navalny.

Meanwhile; While the "Nord Stream 2" project is being implemented by Russia and a European consortium with the aim of increasing gas exports to Europe, the United States is trying to stop the launch of the project.

Washington has repeatedly threatened to impose sanctions on companies and contractors involved in the project.

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project is being implemented on two routes with a capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year, via the Baltic Sea between Russia and Germany.

The Russian company Gazprom is building the pipeline and is working with several European companies on the project.

Recently, the contractor of the Nord Stream project, which is a subsidiary of Gazprom, announced that the physical progress of the project has reached 95%.
Comment


Featured Stories
Rocket Fire Targets Ain al-Assad Air Base Hosting US Troops in Iraq
Rocket Fire Targets Ain al-Assad Air Base Hosting US Troops in Iraq
Yemen’s Ansarullah Slams UN Chief’s ‘Disgraceful’ Decision
Yemen’s Ansarullah Slams UN Chief’s ‘Disgraceful’ Decision
21 June 2021
Bennett Calls on World Powers to Revoke Iran’s Nuclear Deal after Raisi Election
Bennett Calls on World Powers to Revoke Iran’s Nuclear Deal after Raisi Election
21 June 2021
Afghanistan’s President Reshuffles Cabinet Amid Surge in Violence
Afghanistan’s President Reshuffles Cabinet Amid Surge in Violence
20 June 2021
3 Injured in Explosion at Serbian Ammunition Plant
3 Injured in Explosion at Serbian Ammunition Plant
20 June 2021
US Air Force Warns Four Snails, 90 Clams Could Be Killed in Upcoming Hypersonic Missile Test
US Air Force Warns Four Snails, 90 Clams Could Be Killed in Upcoming Hypersonic Missile Test
20 June 2021
Suspicious US Movements on Iraqi-Syrian Border
Suspicious US Movements on Iraqi-Syrian Border
20 June 2021
Ebrahim Raeisi Elected Iran’s New President, Preliminary Results Show
Ebrahim Raeisi Elected Iran’s New President, Preliminary Results Show
19 June 2021
US Pulling Missile Defense, Other Systems from Saudi Arabia, Other Middle East Countries
US Pulling Missile Defense, Other Systems from Saudi Arabia, Other Middle East Countries
19 June 2021
UN Calls for Member States To ’Prevent the Flow of Arms’ Into Myanmar
UN Calls for Member States To ’Prevent the Flow of Arms’ Into Myanmar
19 June 2021
North Korea’s Kim Says Pyongyang Ready for Dialogue, Confrontation With US
North Korea’s Kim Says Pyongyang Ready for Dialogue, Confrontation With US
18 June 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei Casts His Vote for Iran’s Presidential Election: Every Single Vote Is Definitely Important
Ayatollah Khamenei Casts His Vote for Iran’s Presidential Election: Every Single Vote Is Definitely Important
18 June 2021
Netanyahu Ordered Papers Shredded Before Leaving Office: Report
Netanyahu Ordered Papers Shredded Before Leaving Office: Report
18 June 2021