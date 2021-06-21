0
Monday 21 June 2021 - 02:57

Moroccan Movement Calls for Expulsion of Israeli Ambassador

Story Code : 939169
Moroccan Movement Calls for Expulsion of Israeli Ambassador
“We must put pressure on authorities and state institutions in Morocco to retract the normalization agreement concluded with Israel, expel the Israeli ambassador [David Govrin] from Rabat, and recall the Moroccan ambassador [Abderrahim Beyyoudh] from Tel Aviv,” Abdul Rahim al-Sheikhi, the head of the Unification and Reform Movement, said in a speech during a national youth festival on Saturday.

“Support for the Palestinian cause in the face of the Israeli Occupation is not simply for the sake of defending Palestine, but rather protects us against the repercussions of normalization,” he added.

 “Israel, through normalization, is seeking to infiltrate into our educational system and media outlets to falsify events, propagate the Zionist narrative, obliterate the Palestinian cause, and compel our people and generations to accept such injustice.”

The head of the Unification and Reform Movement went on to say that the occupying Israeli regime will continue to be Morocco’s enemy hidden under the guise of normalization.

“The Moroccan nation must offer necessary support to the Palestinian cause at the same time as it opposes normalization. Palestinian resistance factions have disrupted the calculations of those favoring normalization [with Israel], and revived the Palestinian cause among Arab nations,” Sheikhi said. 

Israel and Morocco agreed on December 10, 2020 to normalize relations in a deal brokered with the help of Trump's administration, making the North African country the fourth Arab state that year to strike a normalization deal with the regime. The others were the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan

Trump sealed the agreement in a phone call with Morocco’s King Mohammed VI. As part of the agreement, then US president agreed to recognize Morocco’s "sovereignty" over the Western Sahara region, which has been at the center of a dispute with neighboring Algeria.

Algeria said the US decision “has no legal effect because it contradicts UN resolutions, especially UN Security Council resolutions on Western Sahara.”

The pro-independence Polisario Front also rejected “in the strongest terms” the stance on the disputed Western Sahara Desert region.

The agreement with Israel further drew condemnation from the Palestinians.

“This is a sin and it doesn’t serve the Palestinian people. The Israeli occupation uses every new normalization deal to increase its aggression against the Palestinian people and increase its settlement expansion,” Hazem Qassem, a spokesman for the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement, said at the time.
Comment


Featured Stories
Rocket Fire Targets Ain al-Assad Air Base Hosting US Troops in Iraq
Rocket Fire Targets Ain al-Assad Air Base Hosting US Troops in Iraq
Yemen’s Ansarullah Slams UN Chief’s ‘Disgraceful’ Decision
Yemen’s Ansarullah Slams UN Chief’s ‘Disgraceful’ Decision
21 June 2021
Bennett Calls on World Powers to Revoke Iran’s Nuclear Deal after Raisi Election
Bennett Calls on World Powers to Revoke Iran’s Nuclear Deal after Raisi Election
21 June 2021
Afghanistan’s President Reshuffles Cabinet Amid Surge in Violence
Afghanistan’s President Reshuffles Cabinet Amid Surge in Violence
20 June 2021
3 Injured in Explosion at Serbian Ammunition Plant
3 Injured in Explosion at Serbian Ammunition Plant
20 June 2021
US Air Force Warns Four Snails, 90 Clams Could Be Killed in Upcoming Hypersonic Missile Test
US Air Force Warns Four Snails, 90 Clams Could Be Killed in Upcoming Hypersonic Missile Test
20 June 2021
Suspicious US Movements on Iraqi-Syrian Border
Suspicious US Movements on Iraqi-Syrian Border
20 June 2021
Ebrahim Raeisi Elected Iran’s New President, Preliminary Results Show
Ebrahim Raeisi Elected Iran’s New President, Preliminary Results Show
19 June 2021
US Pulling Missile Defense, Other Systems from Saudi Arabia, Other Middle East Countries
US Pulling Missile Defense, Other Systems from Saudi Arabia, Other Middle East Countries
19 June 2021
UN Calls for Member States To ’Prevent the Flow of Arms’ Into Myanmar
UN Calls for Member States To ’Prevent the Flow of Arms’ Into Myanmar
19 June 2021
North Korea’s Kim Says Pyongyang Ready for Dialogue, Confrontation With US
North Korea’s Kim Says Pyongyang Ready for Dialogue, Confrontation With US
18 June 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei Casts His Vote for Iran’s Presidential Election: Every Single Vote Is Definitely Important
Ayatollah Khamenei Casts His Vote for Iran’s Presidential Election: Every Single Vote Is Definitely Important
18 June 2021
Netanyahu Ordered Papers Shredded Before Leaving Office: Report
Netanyahu Ordered Papers Shredded Before Leaving Office: Report
18 June 2021