Islam Times - Al-Alam TV quoted on Monday sources as saying that a US military base in “Al-Shadadi” in northeastern Syrian Province of Hasaka was targeted with mortar shells last night.

According to Tehran-based Arabic-language Al-Alam TV, the sources said that the base Al-Shadadi, which is located in the south of Hasaka Province was targeted by mortar shells last night.The source said that three mortars were fired at al-Shadadi base, which hosts American occupation troops.The report added there were no immediate reports of casualties.