0
Thursday 24 June 2021 - 10:19

Russia Vows to Keep Supporting Syria in Fight against Terrorism

Story Code : 939838
Russia Vows to Keep Supporting Syria in Fight against Terrorism
In a speech Thursday in IX Moscow Conference on International Security which kicked in Moscow on Wednesday, Lavrov added that the West is undermining the work of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) which was clear in its dealing with the chemical file in Syria, SANA reported.

Also, Russian National Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev reiterated Russia’s continued support for Syria in the fight against terrorism, pointing out that Western countries are obstructing the fight against terrorism and using it as a tool in an attempt to impose their hegemony on the region.

Patrushev said in a speech Thursday during the same conference that Russia has fought with the Syrian people to defeat terrorism in the interest of not only Syria but the whole world.

“It is unfortunate that some Western countries that seek to impose their hegemony on the region did not consider it necessary to work with us against this evil, and even made great efforts to obstruct the fight against it,” Patrushev said.

He added that Russia will continue to provide support to Syria until the complete elimination of terrorism, and will continue to support the efforts of the return of the displaced Syrians to their country and the reconstruction at all levels.

Patrushev underlined the need to build international relations on the basis of cooperation and respect for the sovereignty and interests of states, noting that Russian foreign policy adopts a clear track in order to reach a multipolar world.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia Vows to Keep Supporting Syria in Fight against Terrorism
Russia Vows to Keep Supporting Syria in Fight against Terrorism
Ayatollah Khamenei to Receive First Dose of Iranian Vaccine in Coming Days
Ayatollah Khamenei to Receive First Dose of Iranian Vaccine in Coming Days
24 June 2021
Iraqi Cleric: Resistance Will Not Stop Attacks on US Forces
Iraqi Cleric: Resistance Will Not Stop Attacks on US Forces
24 June 2021
Russian Warship, Jet Fire Warning Shots as British Destroyer Violates Maritime Borders in Black Sea
Russian Warship, Jet Fire Warning Shots as British Destroyer Violates Maritime Borders in Black Sea
24 June 2021
Iran Thwarts ‘Act of Sabotage’ Against Atomic Organization Building
Iran Thwarts ‘Act of Sabotage’ Against Atomic Organization Building
23 June 2021
UN Backs Crimes Committed by Zionists against Palestinians: Islamic Jihad
UN Backs Crimes Committed by Zionists against Palestinians: Islamic Jihad
23 June 2021
Khashoggi Killers Trained in US
Khashoggi Killers Trained in US
23 June 2021
Pakistani PM Slams Western
Pakistani PM Slams Western 'Hypocrisy' for Ignoring Kashmir, Focusing on Uyghurs in China
22 June 2021
US May Slow Pullout from Afghanistan
US May Slow Pullout from Afghanistan
22 June 2021
20 Palestinians Injured As Zionist Settlers Attack Sheikh Jarrah Neighborhood
20 Palestinians Injured As Zionist Settlers Attack Sheikh Jarrah Neighborhood
22 June 2021
US Triples Vaccines for Taiwan as Tensions with China Escalate
US Triples Vaccines for Taiwan as Tensions with China Escalate
21 June 2021
Welcoming the Enemy: Lapid to UAE
Welcoming the Enemy: Lapid to UAE
21 June 2021
UN Whitewashing “Israeli” Crimes against Palestinian Children!
UN Whitewashing “Israeli” Crimes against Palestinian Children!
21 June 2021