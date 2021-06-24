Russia Vows to Keep Supporting Syria in Fight against Terrorism

Islam Times - Moscow will continue to provide support to Syria in combating terrorism and reaching a political solution to crisis in the Arab country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

In a speech Thursday in IX Moscow Conference on International Security which kicked in Moscow on Wednesday, Lavrov added that the West is undermining the work of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) which was clear in its dealing with the chemical file in Syria, SANA reported.Also, Russian National Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev reiterated Russia’s continued support for Syria in the fight against terrorism, pointing out that Western countries are obstructing the fight against terrorism and using it as a tool in an attempt to impose their hegemony on the region.Patrushev said in a speech Thursday during the same conference that Russia has fought with the Syrian people to defeat terrorism in the interest of not only Syria but the whole world.“It is unfortunate that some Western countries that seek to impose their hegemony on the region did not consider it necessary to work with us against this evil, and even made great efforts to obstruct the fight against it,” Patrushev said.He added that Russia will continue to provide support to Syria until the complete elimination of terrorism, and will continue to support the efforts of the return of the displaced Syrians to their country and the reconstruction at all levels.Patrushev underlined the need to build international relations on the basis of cooperation and respect for the sovereignty and interests of states, noting that Russian foreign policy adopts a clear track in order to reach a multipolar world.