0
Friday 25 June 2021 - 21:08

Ex-Trump Lawyer Giuliani Suspended From Practicing Law in NY over ’False Statements’

Story Code : 940074
Ex-Trump Lawyer Giuliani Suspended From Practicing Law in NY over ’False Statements’
"For reasons that follow, we conclude that there is uncontroverted evidence that [Giuliani] communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump's failed effort at reelection in 2020," the New York Supreme Court said in a 33-page decision put out on Thursday morning.

"These false statements were made to improperly bolster [the] respondent's narrative that due to widespread voter fraud, victory in the 2020 United States presidential election was stolen from his client. We conclude that [the] respondent's conduct immediately threatens the public interest and warrants interim suspension from the practice of law, pending further proceedings before the Attorney Grievance Committee," the statement added.

The court went on to list Giuliani's alleged improper activities, including his comments on the election at press conferences, legislative hearings, media appearances, and one court appearance.

Giuliani is said to have defended himself by suggesting that the AGC's probe violated his First Amendment right to free speech. The court indicated that it "rejects" this argument, however, citing a legal precedent which recognizes that "speech by an attorney is subject to greater regulation by speech by others."

The decision went on to list off the attorney's misconduct, including his comments after 3 November about a host of problems with the election, including possible mail-in ballot vote dumps, voting machine irregularities, and other suspected manipulations in then-Democratic candidate Joe Biden's favor in key battleground states including Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Arizona.

The 77-year-old attorney and former New York City Mayor was central to Donald Trump's probe into suspected pay-to-play politics by Joe Biden in Ukraine during the Obama years, which itself sparked impeachment proceedings against Trump. In late 2020, the lawyer represented Trump in lawsuits to overturn the election over alleged fraud.
Related Stories
Ex-Aide Texts Show UK PM Calling Health Secretary ‘Totally Hopeless’
Islam Times - Former aide Dominic Cummings launched a new onslaught on Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock on Wednesday, publishing texts from the prime ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Receives First Dose of Iranian-Made Coronavirus Vaccine
Ayatollah Khamenei Receives First Dose of Iranian-Made Coronavirus Vaccine
Saudi Coalition Fighter Jets Heavily Bombard Yemen
Saudi Coalition Fighter Jets Heavily Bombard Yemen's Marib
25 June 2021
650 US Troops to Remain in Afghanistan after Complete Pullout
650 US Troops to Remain in Afghanistan after Complete Pullout
25 June 2021
Ashraf Ghani Arrives in US to Meet with Joe Biden
Ashraf Ghani Arrives in US to Meet with Joe Biden
25 June 2021
Russia Vows to Keep Supporting Syria in Fight against Terrorism
Russia Vows to Keep Supporting Syria in Fight against Terrorism
24 June 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei to Receive First Dose of Iranian Vaccine in Coming Days
Ayatollah Khamenei to Receive First Dose of Iranian Vaccine in Coming Days
24 June 2021
Iraqi Cleric: Resistance Will Not Stop Attacks on US Forces
Iraqi Cleric: Resistance Will Not Stop Attacks on US Forces
24 June 2021
Russian Warship, Jet Fire Warning Shots as British Destroyer Violates Maritime Borders in Black Sea
Russian Warship, Jet Fire Warning Shots as British Destroyer Violates Maritime Borders in Black Sea
24 June 2021
Iran Thwarts ‘Act of Sabotage’ Against Atomic Organization Building
Iran Thwarts ‘Act of Sabotage’ Against Atomic Organization Building
23 June 2021
UN Backs Crimes Committed by Zionists against Palestinians: Islamic Jihad
UN Backs Crimes Committed by Zionists against Palestinians: Islamic Jihad
23 June 2021
Khashoggi Killers Trained in US
Khashoggi Killers Trained in US
23 June 2021
Pakistani PM Slams Western
Pakistani PM Slams Western 'Hypocrisy' for Ignoring Kashmir, Focusing on Uyghurs in China
22 June 2021
US May Slow Pullout from Afghanistan
US May Slow Pullout from Afghanistan
22 June 2021