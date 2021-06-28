Iran in Possession of Drones with 7,000 km Range: IRGC Chief

Islam Times - Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami has hailed Iran’s achievements in different fields, saying the country is in possession of drones that have a range of 7,000 kilometers.

Speaking on Sunday at a ceremony to unveil homegrown Noora vaccine against the COVID-19 pandemic, Salami said Iran has decided to be among the best in all fields, from science to technology and today it is among the pioneer and leading countries in many fields.“By the grace of God, we launch satellites now; we are a pioneer in nanotechnology; we have large unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that travel 7,000 kilometers…. We are a pioneer not only in military technologies but in many other fields,” he said.Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great progress in indigenously developing and manufacturing a broad range of equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in this regard.The IRGC chief praised Iranian medical personnel for successfully fighting the deadly coronavirus outbreak despite an economic terrorism campaign launched by the self-proclaimed advocates of democracy against Iran.“A nation that has been able to create such great honors at the height of the scientific, technical, economic and financial siege is certainly a marvelous and exceptional nation,” he said.