0
Monday 28 June 2021 - 04:53

Army Chief: US, Israel Terrified by Iranian Navy’s Atlantic Mission

Story Code : 940415
In a meeting with military commanders and cadets on Sunday, Major General Mousavi said the Army has turned into the symbol of self-sufficiency in the ground, aerial, naval and air defense sectors under the auspices of the Defense Ministry.

The Army has made such advances that a fully homegrown flotilla of the Navy, serving as the symbol of self-reliance and self-sufficiency, has broken the record of navigation on a mission to the Atlantic Ocean thousands of miles away from the country’s territorial waters and in accordance with international law, he added.

The US and the Zionist regime have been terrified by such a meaningful presence of the Iranian flotilla in the Atlantic, the commander said.

Last month, the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s spokesman responded to media reports about two Iranian warships whose final destination may be Venezuela, stressing that Iran is entitled to freedom of navigation in international waters and cautioning that everybody should avoid miscalculations in dealing with the Islamic Republic.
