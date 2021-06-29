0
Tuesday 29 June 2021 - 04:25

US Statements on Peace in Yemen just Rhetoric: Ansarullah

Story Code : 940624
US Statements on Peace in Yemen just Rhetoric: Ansarullah
Mohammad Ali al-Houthi, a member of the Yemeni High Political Council affiliated with Ansarullah was quoted as saying today, Monday, by Al-Manar that, "US officials' statements about peace in Yemen are for media use only, and we have not seen any real action on the ground to show their real intention."

Al-Houthi added, "It is the United States that is attacking the Yemeni people and continuing to attack with warplanes and has imposed a blockade and occupied parts of Yemen with its means in the region."

The Ansarullah official explained more that the US government can prove its seriousness about peace by stopping attacks, lifting the blockade, importing food, medicine and fuel to the Yemeni people.
