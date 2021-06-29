0
Tuesday 29 June 2021 - 21:21

Iraq’s Nujaba Urges Supporting Resistance in Push to Restore Country’s Sovereignty

Story Code : 940753
Iraq’s Nujaba Urges Supporting Resistance in Push to Restore Country’s Sovereignty
Nujaba Secretary General Sheikh Akram al-Kaabi issued the call on Tuesday, one day after US warplanes targeted three locations belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi in the border town of al-Qaim in Iraq’s western Anbar Province.

The US strike killed four Iraqi fighters who were performing their duties of preventing the infiltration of Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] terrorists from Syria into Iraq.

Kaabi “invited all the military institutions to support the resistance in restoring the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and promised the evil occupiers that military resistance would have the final say on the battlefield and make Iraq proud.”

He also noted that the US targeting of the 14th Hashd al-Shaabi Brigade “proved that the [current] foolish US government is following in the footsteps of the former ignorant administration.”

“The evil occupiers should know that martyrdom is our path and we have performed the ablution of martyrdom in our burial shrouds for the great battle,” Kaabi said, stressing that the political strategy seeking the expulsion of US occupation forces has failed.

“Until the complete liberation of Iraq from your evil [presence], we will not retreat, we will not give up and we will respond twofold to any attack,” he warned the Americans.

The Nujaba chief further thanked the officials in charge of Iraqi checkpoints for facilitating the passage of the resistance fighters.

He also criticized the mercenaries who slander about pro-resistance individuals and institutions, saying, “Their prosecution will be near and heavy, and sooner or later they will be tried for their great crimes and treachery.”
Comment


Featured Stories
US Statements on Peace in Yemen just Rhetoric: Ansarullah
US Statements on Peace in Yemen just Rhetoric: Ansarullah
Rocket Missiles Hit US Military Base in Deir ez-Zor, Syria
Rocket Missiles Hit US Military Base in Deir ez-Zor, Syria
29 June 2021
Sources: Saudi Crown Prince Asks Israeli PM to Stand against Iran
Sources: Saudi Crown Prince Asks Israeli PM to Stand against Iran
29 June 2021
US Attack Is to Weaken Iraq, Its Security Forces and PMU: Iraqi Hashed Shaabi
US Attack Is to Weaken Iraq, Its Security Forces and PMU: Iraqi Hashed Shaabi
29 June 2021
Iraqi Faction Says Will Target US Warplanes
Iraqi Faction Says Will Target US Warplanes
28 June 2021
Union of Terrorism: Boko Haram Pledges Allegiance to Daesh in a Video
Union of Terrorism: Boko Haram Pledges Allegiance to Daesh in a Video
28 June 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei Slams Western Countries for Sheltering Terrorists
Ayatollah Khamenei Slams Western Countries for Sheltering Terrorists
28 June 2021
“Israeli” FM: “Mistakes” Were Made in Relations with US during Bibi Era, “We’ll Fix Them”
“Israeli” FM: “Mistakes” Were Made in Relations with US during Bibi Era, “We’ll Fix Them”
28 June 2021
Major Trump Donor Owned Security Firm That Trained Khashoggi Killers
Major Trump Donor Owned Security Firm That Trained Khashoggi Killers
27 June 2021
Drone Attack against Major Indian Airbase Leaves 2 Dead
Drone Attack against Major Indian Airbase Leaves 2 Dead
27 June 2021
A Car Bomb Explosion Leaves 3 Dead in Northern Syria
A Car Bomb Explosion Leaves 3 Dead in Northern Syria
27 June 2021
Italy Dismisses Any Increase of Military Presence in Libya
Italy Dismisses Any Increase of Military Presence in Libya
27 June 2021
Helicopter Carrying Colombia
Helicopter Carrying Colombia's President Duque Struck by Bullets in Attack
26 June 2021