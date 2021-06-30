Explosion in Baghdad Leaves 15 People Injured

Islam Times - Some Iraqi sources reported that a bomb had exploded in eastern Baghdad, the capital of the country, injuring several people.

Iraqi sources said Wednesday evening that an explosion had taken place in the town of Sadr, east of Baghdad.According to Al-Ma'loumeh, initial reports indicate that 15 people were injured in the blast.The bomb went off shortly afternoon in front of the al-Mahabs market in the northern city of Sadr City, quoting a security source.The official Iraqi News Agency (WAA) also confirmed the explosion in Sadr City, quoting the Iraqi Army Security Information Center affiliated with the Iraqi army.No further news has been reported about the blast.