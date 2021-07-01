0
Thursday 1 July 2021 - 22:42

Abdullah Abdullah Warns Survival, Security and Unity of Afghanistan in Danger

Speaking at the sixth meeting of the leadership committee of the Supreme National Reconciliation Council (HCNR) at the Presidential Palace on Wednesday, Abdullah Abdullah stressed the need for a political consensus in Afghanistan more than ever.

“The truth is, today the survival, security, and unity of Afghanistan is in danger,” Abdullah said, pointed to the latest Taliban Movement in western country in the eastern borders of Iran, he added.

"People who have reached a position on behalf of the people must now mobilize to save the system and work for the survival of the country as far as the law and conditions allow."

The chairman of the HCNR stressed that the Afghan government's priority for peace, noting that the Afghan negotiating team is still in Doha for peace talks and that the contact group is considering mediation of Qatar and the United Nations.

Sarwar Danish, the Second Vice President, also said that the leadership committee of the Supreme National Reconciliation Council, while declaring its strong support for the political system, stressed the unity of all groups for political and military support to the country.

He further condemned the support and intervention of some countries in Afghanistan.

Although many influential political figures attended the meeting of the Conciliation Council former President Hamid Karzai did not attend. 

Fighting has surged across Afghanistan since U.S.-led international forces began leaving. Taliban claim to have captured more than 100 of the country’s 419 districts within the past two months.
