Saturday 3 July 2021 - 21:05

Expired Vaccines! “Israel” Planned to Extend Expiration Date of Pfizer Doses

Story Code : 941459
The “Israeli” had previously tried to swap its expired stockpiled coronavirus shots with the United Kingdom, and before that with the Palestinian authority.

Under the exchange, the “Israeli” entity, which currently has an excess of doses, would swap around 1 million of its Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines that are due to expire on July 30 with fresh vaccines.

The PA announced it had cancelled the agreement with the “Israelis” on Friday, 18 June 2021, saying the doses are set to expire soon.

Relatedly, an “Israeli” Channel 12 report said on Wednesday, 30 June 2021, that the entity is holding negotiations with the UK to broker a COVID vaccine swap deal.   

But the most recent “Israeli” action regarding COVID inoculation is planning to extend the expiration date of the Pfizer vaccines.

The “Israeli” entity has been encouraging “Israelis” to get vaccinated before the July 9 deadline with a focus on inoculating adolescents.

The entity’s so-called Ministry of Health said Friday morning that 295 cases of coronavirus have been identified in the past 24 hours.

The percentage of positive tests decreased slightly from the previous day and stands at 0.5 percent.

Meanwhile, Pfizer has rejected the entity’s request to extend the expiration date on over a million of its vaccines that are due to expire on July 30, Channel 12 reported Thursday night.

The biotech company told the entity that it does not currently have enough information to ensure that the doses will still be safe beyond the current expiration date.

Without the go ahead from Pfizer, the entity may be unable to offer the first COVID-19 shot to “Israelis” after July 9 as there will be no vaccines for the second dose three weeks later.

Channel 13 reported Thursday that “Israel” has a stockpile of unused Moderna vaccines that it can use if the Pfizer vaccine extension is not given.

Pfizer and Moderna are both “messenger” RNA, or mRNA, vaccines, marking the first mRNA vaccines available to the public.
