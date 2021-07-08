0
Thursday 8 July 2021 - 10:56

Lavrov: US De Facto Admitting Failure of Mission in Afghanistan by Withdrawing Troops

"The United States is not just withdrawing its troops from Afghanistan: by doing that, it is admitting the failure of its mission," Lavrov said, addressing students at Far Eastern Federal University.

He further emphasized also that the threat of terrorist attacks in Afghanistan is increasing in light of the withdrawal of the US troops from the country.

"The main problem is the increasing threat of terrorist attacks. The Taliban are acting more bellicose," Lavrov explained.

The Russian diplomat also noted that Kabul's reluctance to form a transitional government in line with the reached agreements amid the US troops' withdrawal was promoting a belligerent solution to the conflict.

Additionally, Lavrov said that Daesh [the Arabic acronym for terrorist ‘ISIS/ISIL’ group] was boosting its presence in the northern parts of Afghanistan, near the border with Russian allies.

Earlier, the United States announced that it had already withdrawn its troops from Afghanistan by 90%. It is planned to complete the pullout of troops by the end of August, shortly before the new deadline of September 11, set by the Biden administration in April.

There is an ongoing war between the Afghan government forces and the Taliban terrorist movement, which has recently seized significant territories in rural areas and launched an offensive against large cities.
