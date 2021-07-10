0
Saturday 10 July 2021 - 22:46

Moscow Urges Washington to Display Responsible Approach in Troop Pullout from Afghanistan

Story Code : 942775
Moscow Urges Washington to Display Responsible Approach in Troop Pullout from Afghanistan
"This pullout should be carried out in a responsible manner to make sure that it does not affect security in the Afghan space. This is the most important thing for us," the Russian security official told TASS on Friday.

The issue of whether the US troop pullout "will influence the negotiations [on settling the situation in the country] negatively or positively is of secondary nature", he added.

Time will show how this troop pullout was implemented. But we are primarily urging our Western partners, first of all, the United States, to show this responsible approach in the pullout [of the troops from Afghanistan], he stressed.

Clashes between the Afghan government troops and the Taliban intensified after US President Joe Biden announced a decision in April to wrap up the operation in Afghanistan that had been the longest overseas military campaign in the US history.

The United States has completed its troop pullout from Afghanistan by more than 90%. Afghan officials have repeatedly stated that the Taliban is intensifying its offensive in the country.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has also revealed that Moscow is ready to interfere in the situation on the Tajik-Afghan border, noting that it will defend its allies against any possible incursion over the frontier by the Taliban, according to RT.

Speaking at a briefing on Friday, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova revealed that two-thirds of the border is already under the control of the group, designated by Moscow as a terrorist organization.

Russia and Tajikistan are both members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a mutual defensive pact consisting of six former republics of the Soviet Union.

According to Zakharova, Russia's 201st military base in Tajikistan is equipped with everything required to defend the country.

“If necessary, additional measures will be taken to prevent provocations and aggravation of the situation,” she stated.

The situation arose in Afghanistan following the reduction of US military presence in the country. As per Washington’s plan, Kabul and the Taliban were set to agree on a transitional government before the formation of a more permanent setup. Neither side has been willing to compromise, and now the Taliban has made territorial gains in the country’s North, on the Tajik border.

Zakharova also noted that there have been multiple occasions of Afghan government forces crossing over the border with Tajikistan to escape gunfire.

“We call on the opposing sides of the inter-Afghan conflict to show restraint and avoid the spread of tensions beyond the country's borders,” she continued.

Earlier on Friday, a top Russian CSTO official told RT that Tajikistan and its allies would repel any possible Taliban incursion from neighboring Afghanistan, with Moscow ready to help.

“We’ve seen the Taliban's outposts. At least for now, we see no aggression coming from [them],” General Colonel Anatoly Sidorov said, adding, “They are not hiding at all. It appears the situation is fairly peaceful on the [Afghan] side.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Russian Envoy Says US May Withdraw Forces from Syria Suddenly
Russian Envoy Says US May Withdraw Forces from Syria Suddenly
Ex-Mossad Chief Cohen to Lead “Israel’s” Office of Japan’s SoftBank Group
Ex-Mossad Chief Cohen to Lead “Israel’s” Office of Japan’s SoftBank Group
10 July 2021
Putin to Biden: Ready to Cooperate on Cybersecurity, but No Requests Come from Washington
Putin to Biden: Ready to Cooperate on Cybersecurity, but No Requests Come from Washington
10 July 2021
Russian Foreign Ministry: Two-thirds of Afghan-Tajik Border Under Control of Taliban
Russian Foreign Ministry: Two-thirds of Afghan-Tajik Border Under Control of Taliban
9 July 2021
Saudis Suffer Defeat in All Fronts of Yemen: Ansarullah
Saudis Suffer Defeat in All Fronts of Yemen: Ansarullah
9 July 2021
Secret Meeting between “Israel’s” Bennett, Jordan’s King Abdullah
Secret Meeting between “Israel’s” Bennett, Jordan’s King Abdullah
9 July 2021
Haiti’s President Killed by Foreign Hit Squad of Colombians, Americans
Haiti’s President Killed by Foreign Hit Squad of Colombians, Americans
9 July 2021
Biden’s Pledge of Ending Support for Saudi War a Lie: Yemen Envoy
Biden’s Pledge of Ending Support for Saudi War a Lie: Yemen Envoy
8 July 2021
Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Sees Blinken in Low-Key US Reception
Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Sees Blinken in Low-Key US Reception
8 July 2021
Seoul Spy Agency: No Sign North Korean Leader Has Been Vaccinated
Seoul Spy Agency: No Sign North Korean Leader Has Been Vaccinated
8 July 2021
Hezbollah Officially Announces Providing Palestinian Resistance with Decisive Intelligence Reports during Al-Quds Sword Battle
Hezbollah Officially Announces Providing Palestinian Resistance with Decisive Intelligence Reports during Al-Quds Sword Battle
8 July 2021
Lavrov: US De Facto Admitting Failure of Mission in Afghanistan by Withdrawing Troops
Lavrov: US De Facto Admitting Failure of Mission in Afghanistan by Withdrawing Troops
8 July 2021
Report Says Blackwater Founder Had $10Bn Plan to Develop Weapons, Create Private Army in Ukraine
Report Says Blackwater Founder Had $10Bn Plan to Develop Weapons, Create Private Army in Ukraine
8 July 2021