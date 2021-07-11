Morocco journalist sentenced to 5 years in prison

The court also ordered compensation for the plaintiff valued at around $11,000, which could be appealed as confirmed by Anadolu Agency
.
Raissouni was convicted of "violent and indecent assault"
and "forcible detention", which he categorically denies, according to the same source.
The Moroccan authorities arrested Raissouni after receiving a complaint from a young man accusing him of sexual assault.
The authorities constantly contradict the authenticity of the news that Raissouni's health condition has gravely deteriorated as a result of the hunger strike he staged for nearly three months.
Raissouni
is famous for his daring pen and criticism of the authority in his articles, making him one of the most prominent journalists in Moroccan media.
The Moroccan authorities usually deny any downturn in human rights and freedom of expression in the country.