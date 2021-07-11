0
Sunday 11 July 2021 - 04:21

Morocco journalist sentenced to 5 years in prison

Story Code : 942826
Suleiman Raissouni, a journalist for the independent Moroccan newspaper Akhbar al-Yaoum [Akhbar al-Yaoum / Amnesty International]
Suleiman Raissouni, a journalist for the independent Moroccan newspaper Akhbar al-Yaoum [Akhbar al-Yaoum / Amnesty International]

The court also ordered compensation for the plaintiff valued at around $11,000, which could be appealed as confirmed by Anadolu Agency.

Raissouni was convicted of "violent and indecent assault" and "forcible detention", which he categorically denies, according to the same source.

The Moroccan authorities arrested Raissouni after receiving a complaint from a young man accusing him of sexual assault.

The authorities constantly contradict the authenticity of the news that Raissouni's health condition has gravely deteriorated as a result of the hunger strike he staged for nearly three months.

Raissouni is famous for his daring pen and criticism of the authority in his articles, making him one of the most prominent journalists in Moroccan media.

The Moroccan authorities usually deny any downturn in human rights and freedom of expression in the country.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russian Envoy Says US May Withdraw Forces from Syria Suddenly
Russian Envoy Says US May Withdraw Forces from Syria Suddenly
Ex-Mossad Chief Cohen to Lead “Israel’s” Office of Japan’s SoftBank Group
Ex-Mossad Chief Cohen to Lead “Israel’s” Office of Japan’s SoftBank Group
10 July 2021
Putin to Biden: Ready to Cooperate on Cybersecurity, but No Requests Come from Washington
Putin to Biden: Ready to Cooperate on Cybersecurity, but No Requests Come from Washington
10 July 2021
Russian Foreign Ministry: Two-thirds of Afghan-Tajik Border Under Control of Taliban
Russian Foreign Ministry: Two-thirds of Afghan-Tajik Border Under Control of Taliban
9 July 2021
Saudis Suffer Defeat in All Fronts of Yemen: Ansarullah
Saudis Suffer Defeat in All Fronts of Yemen: Ansarullah
9 July 2021
Secret Meeting between “Israel’s” Bennett, Jordan’s King Abdullah
Secret Meeting between “Israel’s” Bennett, Jordan’s King Abdullah
9 July 2021
Haiti’s President Killed by Foreign Hit Squad of Colombians, Americans
Haiti’s President Killed by Foreign Hit Squad of Colombians, Americans
9 July 2021
Biden’s Pledge of Ending Support for Saudi War a Lie: Yemen Envoy
Biden’s Pledge of Ending Support for Saudi War a Lie: Yemen Envoy
8 July 2021
Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Sees Blinken in Low-Key US Reception
Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Sees Blinken in Low-Key US Reception
8 July 2021
Seoul Spy Agency: No Sign North Korean Leader Has Been Vaccinated
Seoul Spy Agency: No Sign North Korean Leader Has Been Vaccinated
8 July 2021
Hezbollah Officially Announces Providing Palestinian Resistance with Decisive Intelligence Reports during Al-Quds Sword Battle
Hezbollah Officially Announces Providing Palestinian Resistance with Decisive Intelligence Reports during Al-Quds Sword Battle
8 July 2021
Lavrov: US De Facto Admitting Failure of Mission in Afghanistan by Withdrawing Troops
Lavrov: US De Facto Admitting Failure of Mission in Afghanistan by Withdrawing Troops
8 July 2021
Report Says Blackwater Founder Had $10Bn Plan to Develop Weapons, Create Private Army in Ukraine
Report Says Blackwater Founder Had $10Bn Plan to Develop Weapons, Create Private Army in Ukraine
8 July 2021