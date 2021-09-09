0
Thursday 9 September 2021 - 11:55

Gilboa’s Disappointment to Be Continued: Prison’s Ex-Chief Details ‘Israeli’ Entity’s Miserable Failure

Story Code : 952978
Gilboa’s Disappointment to Be Continued: Prison’s Ex-Chief Details ‘Israeli’ Entity’s Miserable Failure
“Six prisoners escaped under our own supervision… This is the most dangerous thing that would ever happen. We failed so miserably”, admitted the former chief of Gilboa Prison in an interview with Yedioth Ahronoth. “It’s a sad day to the department of prisons and to me personally. I had devoted about four decades of my life for serving in prisons. It’s an embarrassing incident, maybe the most dangerous thing that happened in the last few decades,” he added.
 
He also said “It’s clear in the result examination that there were faults and failures… This isn’t the first time prisoners manage to escape, as there were always similar attempts, but Gilboa Prison is considered a “high-security facility” containing the most dangerous prisoners to ‘Israel.’ All the orders and measures had been written with blood. We have failed so miserably by this escape and we need a total awakening.”
Comment


Featured Stories
At Least 100 Injured as Israel Attacks Pro-Prisoner Rallies in West Bank
At Least 100 Injured as Israel Attacks Pro-Prisoner Rallies in West Bank
IRGC Targets Terrorists
IRGC Targets Terrorists' Bases in Iraqi Kurdistan Region with Drones, Missiles
9 September 2021
Biden Administration Asks 18 Trump Appointees to Military Academy Boards to Resign
Biden Administration Asks 18 Trump Appointees to Military Academy Boards to Resign
9 September 2021
Saudi Raids on Yemen Caused More Than 18k Civilian Casualties Since 2015
Saudi Raids on Yemen Caused More Than 18k Civilian Casualties Since 2015
9 September 2021
German, US Foreign Ministers to Meet on US Base in Germany
German, US Foreign Ministers to Meet on US Base in Germany
8 September 2021
Russian Minister Dies during Arctic Training Exercise
Russian Minister Dies during Arctic Training Exercise
8 September 2021
Taliban Form Afghan Gov’t of Old Guard Members
Taliban Form Afghan Gov’t of Old Guard Members
8 September 2021
Top French Court Accuses Cement Giant Lafarge of Financing Terrorism in Syria
Top French Court Accuses Cement Giant Lafarge of Financing Terrorism in Syria
8 September 2021
Negotiator: Yemen War Would Have Ended in First Year without US Support
Negotiator: Yemen War Would Have Ended in First Year without US Support
8 September 2021
Syrian Army Enters Last Militant Stronghold in Dara
Syrian Army Enters Last Militant Stronghold in Dara'a
8 September 2021
Hamas: Bombing of Gaza, Israel
Hamas: Bombing of Gaza, Israel's Attempt to Cover Up Its Defeats
7 September 2021
US-Led Airstrikes in Africa, West Asia Kill 22,000 Civilians in 20 Years: Report
US-Led Airstrikes in Africa, West Asia Kill 22,000 Civilians in 20 Years: Report
7 September 2021
South Korea Successfully Launches Homegrown SLBM: Report
South Korea Successfully Launches Homegrown SLBM: Report
7 September 2021