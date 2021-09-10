0
Friday 10 September 2021 - 21:27

Poll Shows Over Half of Afghan War Veterans in US Back Biden's Decision to Withdraw

Story Code : 953218
Poll Shows Over Half of Afghan War Veterans in US Back Biden
"Nearly 3 in 5 veterans of the war in Afghanistan (58 percent) said they support Biden's move to withdraw all troops before the 20th anniversary of the 2001 attacks on Saturday, including 42 percent who do so strongly. The latter figure is 15 percentage points higher than the share of all voters who said the same," the pollster said.
 
When asked to assess the American engagement in Afghanistan, veterans were more likely to consider the twenty-year conflict a success than the average voter — 48% of veterans called it "successful", which is 21 percentage points higher than the share of all voters who assessed it the same way.
 
"Among Afghanistan veterans, 49 percent approve of Biden's handling of Afghanistan policy, compared to 54 percent who approve of how [former] Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama dealt with the country. But the greatest share (63 percent) backed former President Donald Trump's handling of Afghanistan, which ended with a deal with the Taliban that set the stage for this year's withdrawal," the pollster added.
 
The survey was conducted from August 17 to September 2 among 243 registered voters who served in the country's longest war.
 
 
Related Stories
Pentagon defends Trump’s decision to withdraw troops from Syria
Islam Times - The US Defense Department is defending President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw 2,000 American troops out of Syria, saying the ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Lebanon Finally Forms a New Government At Last
Lebanon Finally Forms a New Government At Last
Palestinians Call For ’Friday of Rage’ As ‘Israel’ Bans Family Visits To Prisoners
Palestinians Call For ’Friday of Rage’ As ‘Israel’ Bans Family Visits To Prisoners
10 September 2021
Biden Contacts China’s Xi for the First Time in Seven Months
10 September 2021
US Left World with a Mess in Afghanistan to Clean Up: Putin
US Left World with a Mess in Afghanistan to Clean Up: Putin
10 September 2021
At Least 100 Injured as Israel Attacks Pro-Prisoner Rallies in West Bank
At Least 100 Injured as Israel Attacks Pro-Prisoner Rallies in West Bank
9 September 2021
IRGC Targets Terrorists
IRGC Targets Terrorists' Bases in Iraqi Kurdistan Region with Drones, Missiles
9 September 2021
Biden Administration Asks 18 Trump Appointees to Military Academy Boards to Resign
Biden Administration Asks 18 Trump Appointees to Military Academy Boards to Resign
9 September 2021
Saudi Raids on Yemen Caused More Than 18k Civilian Casualties Since 2015
Saudi Raids on Yemen Caused More Than 18k Civilian Casualties Since 2015
9 September 2021
German, US Foreign Ministers to Meet on US Base in Germany
German, US Foreign Ministers to Meet on US Base in Germany
8 September 2021
Russian Minister Dies during Arctic Training Exercise
Russian Minister Dies during Arctic Training Exercise
8 September 2021
Taliban Form Afghan Gov’t of Old Guard Members
Taliban Form Afghan Gov’t of Old Guard Members
8 September 2021
Top French Court Accuses Cement Giant Lafarge of Financing Terrorism in Syria
Top French Court Accuses Cement Giant Lafarge of Financing Terrorism in Syria
8 September 2021
Negotiator: Yemen War Would Have Ended in First Year without US Support
Negotiator: Yemen War Would Have Ended in First Year without US Support
8 September 2021