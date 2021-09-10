0
Friday 10 September 2021 - 21:31

China on 9/11 Anniversary: Double Standards in Fighting Terrorism Should Be Abandoned

Story Code : 953220
China on 9/11 Anniversary: Double Standards in Fighting Terrorism Should Be Abandoned
"Terrorists are terrorists. Defining terrorists based on political self-interest is essentially condoning terrorist activities, which seriously undermines the international counter-terrorism cooperation," said Zhao, CGTN reported.
 
China opposes any country using the guise of protecting ethnic minority groups or freedom of religion to attack others' legitimate anti-terrorism and de-extremism measures, or to condone or even use terrorist organizations to seek geopolitical self-interest, he added.
 
Zhao made the remarks when asked to comment on the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks in the United States at a daily briefing in Beijing.
 
The US went to war in Afghanistan after the 9/11 attacks. It completed a withdrawal from the country last month. 
 
Zhao said, instead of being eradicated, the number of terrorist organizations and foreign terrorist fighters on Afghan soil had increased during America's 20-year war in the country.
 
Calling the US the culprit of the Afghan issue, Zhao said the end of its military intervention should be the beginning of its assumption of responsibilities.
 
The US should help Afghanistan realize stability and prevent chaos, contain the threat of terrorism and move toward sound development, said the spokesman.
 
Zhao also said that important progress has been made in international cooperation on counter-terrorism over the past 20 years. 
 
He warned, however, that the situation is still complicated and grave, with terrorists' abuse of new technologies or their possible use of the COVID-19 pandemic to incite terrorist activities.
 
 
Related Stories
US marks 9/11 anniversary
Islam Times - The first moment of silence began at 8:46 a.m., marking the time the first plane slammed into the World Trade Center, thousands of Americans then paused to remember the victims of 9/11.
Comment


Featured Stories
Lebanon Finally Forms a New Government At Last
Lebanon Finally Forms a New Government At Last
Palestinians Call For ’Friday of Rage’ As ‘Israel’ Bans Family Visits To Prisoners
Palestinians Call For ’Friday of Rage’ As ‘Israel’ Bans Family Visits To Prisoners
10 September 2021
Biden Contacts China’s Xi for the First Time in Seven Months
10 September 2021
US Left World with a Mess in Afghanistan to Clean Up: Putin
US Left World with a Mess in Afghanistan to Clean Up: Putin
10 September 2021
At Least 100 Injured as Israel Attacks Pro-Prisoner Rallies in West Bank
At Least 100 Injured as Israel Attacks Pro-Prisoner Rallies in West Bank
9 September 2021
IRGC Targets Terrorists
IRGC Targets Terrorists' Bases in Iraqi Kurdistan Region with Drones, Missiles
9 September 2021
Biden Administration Asks 18 Trump Appointees to Military Academy Boards to Resign
Biden Administration Asks 18 Trump Appointees to Military Academy Boards to Resign
9 September 2021
Saudi Raids on Yemen Caused More Than 18k Civilian Casualties Since 2015
Saudi Raids on Yemen Caused More Than 18k Civilian Casualties Since 2015
9 September 2021
German, US Foreign Ministers to Meet on US Base in Germany
German, US Foreign Ministers to Meet on US Base in Germany
8 September 2021
Russian Minister Dies during Arctic Training Exercise
Russian Minister Dies during Arctic Training Exercise
8 September 2021
Taliban Form Afghan Gov’t of Old Guard Members
Taliban Form Afghan Gov’t of Old Guard Members
8 September 2021
Top French Court Accuses Cement Giant Lafarge of Financing Terrorism in Syria
Top French Court Accuses Cement Giant Lafarge of Financing Terrorism in Syria
8 September 2021
Negotiator: Yemen War Would Have Ended in First Year without US Support
Negotiator: Yemen War Would Have Ended in First Year without US Support
8 September 2021