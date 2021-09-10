0
Friday 10 September 2021 - 23:08

Acid Tank on Fire at French Metallurgical Plant

As a result of the incident, residents living within a radius of 200 meters from the plant were asked not to leave their homes.

In addition, other citizens were urged to refrain from traveling to the region to not interfere with the actions of rescuers. The prefecture has already announced the closure of all school exits, while students will remain inside the classrooms.

The causes of the fire have not yet been reported.

The Aubert & Duval plant is the largest in the group. This metallurgical factory, founded in the early XIX century, employs about a hundred people; it supplies parts for the aviation and automotive industries.
