Saturday 11 September 2021 - 12:02

Palestinians Shoot down ‘Israeli’ Drone Western Ramallah

The ‘Israeli’ drone crashed in the village of Nabi Saleh, west of Ramallah, Palestine al-Youm reported.

The Zionist military forces attacked the village of Nabi Saleh after the operation.

The ‘Israeli’ occupation regime has used all its facilities from UAVs and a large number of its military and security forces to arrest six escaped prisoners from Gilboa Prison.

On Friday, the Zionist occupation arrested two of the escapees.

Hours ago, ‘Israeli’ media also said it arrested two others of the six Palestinian prisoners who had escaped from the high-security prison last week.

Five individuals are believed to be members of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine and the other one belongs to the Fatah movement [Palestinian National Liberation Movement].
